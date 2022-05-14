Ex-Canary Whittaker excited for Fleetwood assistant role

Interview

Former Norwich City full-back Steven Whittaker has expressed his excitement at joining League One Fleetwood Town as assistant head coach.

Whittaker moves to Highbury with new head coach Scott Brown, having come through the youth ranks at Hibernian with the Celtic legend.

The former Scotland international, who made 108 appearances for the Canaries between 2012 and 2017, leaves his first coaching role with Dunfermline Athletic to take up the position, and is looking forward to it.

“I’m delighted to be able to come down here and get this opportunity," he said. "It’s a big club and a great place for us to get started. We will put in the hard work, get the team together, and, hopefully, go on to have a successful season."

Whittaker, who started in City's famous play-off final victory in 2015, says his relationship with Brown will allow for collaboration, but that there will be no doubt as to who's in charge.

Steven Whittaker featured in Norwich City's 2015 Championship play-off final victory at Wembley. - Credit: PA

The 37-year-old told Fleetwood's official website: “When we both talk about football, it’s mostly similar ideas as we’ve played under some top coaches over the years.

"There will be bits that we’ll have different opinions on, but Scott is the manager, he will have the deciding say. It’s my job to challenge things I’m not sure on and that is how it’s going to work.

“As we are younger coaches, I think we can have a more personable relationship with the players as we are just out of the changing rooms. We know what it’s like to be sitting on the other side of things and hopefully, that will help us in the decisions we make for the squad."

Whittaker's new side secured third division survival by two points in the 2021-22 season, with Simon Grayson sacked in November last year before Stephen Crainey guided the Cod Army to a 20th-placed finish. Crainey will return to his role with the club's under-23s as he makes way for Brown and Whittaker.