Follow live updates of Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic

Samuel Seaman

Published: 11:15 AM August 6, 2022
Norwich City welcome Wigan Athletic to Carrow Road this afternoon. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City return to Carrow Road for the first time this season this afternoon, as they welcome Wigan Athletic to NR1.

The Canaries' campaign kicked off with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Cardiff City, and head coach Dean Smith will be keen to shift the mood amongst the City fanbase as quickly as possible.

He'll have help from new arrival Gabriel Sara, who hadn't completed his recovery in time for the trip to South Wales, as well as Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Sam Byram and Adam Idah remain unavailable as they recover from injury, but centre-back Ben Gibson and attacker Kieran Dowell are at Smith's disposal this weekend.

Captain Grant Hanley is serving a one-game suspension after a red card against the Bluebirds.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

