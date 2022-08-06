PICTURES: Canaries draw 1-1 with Latics

Gallery

Norwich City drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic in the first game of their Carrow Road 2022-23 campaign.

Max Aarons' 62nd minute equaliser cancelled out James McClean's opener for the Latics, who spent only 30% of the match in possession.

Aarons labelled the failure to award him a penalty kick "a disgrace" after Tom Naylor's high tackle in the 88th minute, while Teemu Pukki's curling effort was the closest Norwich came to finding a winner.

Here is a selection of pictures from Norwich's opening day defeat.