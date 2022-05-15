WOLVES 1 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Rayan Ait-Nouri heads home the equaliser during Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League game against Norwich City.

Norwich City were denied a rare victory by Wolves at Molineux, Rayan Ait-Nouri's header cancelling out Teemu Pukki's opener.

The Finn had missed two chances to break the deadlock before scoring his 11th of the season, first rolling agonisingly wide of John Ruddy's far post before the ex-City 'keeper denied him from close range.

Pukki made it 1-0 eventually, however, when Max Aarons sent him down the line, he cut in and his deflected strike wrong-footed Ruddy at his near post.

The Canaries were denied all three points, however, when Ait-Nouri headed home, the Wanderers number three converting after Norwich failed to clear a crossed free-kick.





Wolverhampton Wanderers

(3-4-3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' starting lineup for their Premier League game against Norwich City.

SUBS:

1 Sa (GK)

2 Hoever

5 Marcal

10 Podence (on for Neto, 75)

11 Trincao

17 Silva (on for Hwang, 74)

20 Chiquinho (on for Coady, 46)

32 Dendoncker

Head coach: Bruno Lage

- Bookings:





Norwich City

(5-3-2)

Norwich City's starting lineup for their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SUBS:

1 Krul (GK)

7 Rupp (on for Gilmour, 62)

17 Rashica

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen (on for Normann, 70)

21 Williams

40 Tomkinson

45 Springett

46 Rowe (on for Dowell, 83)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Normann (19), Giannoulis (47)





- Added on time: 1 min/4 mins

- Venue: Molineux stadium

- Referee: Tony Harrington

- VAR: Lee Mason





KEY MOMENTS

11 - Dowell slides Pukki through on goal but the Finn's effort rolls agonisingly wide.

15 - Pukki goes through on goal once again but this time his poke stops under Ruddy. Dowell tries to get to the rebound but is thwarted.

36 - Jimenez controls and takes a half-volley on the turn, but his dipping effort loops just over Gunn's crossbar.

37 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI): Aarons plays the ball down the line to Pukki, who brings the ball inside and slides it in at the near post, wrong-footing Ruddy.

43 - Giannoulis' stray pass finds Neto in a good position, but the Wolves number 7 fires well over.

HALF TIME - WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 0-1 NORWICH CITY

55 - GOAL WOLVES (AIT-NOURI): Giannoulis is penalised for a foul in a crossing position, and after City fail to clear the resulting free-kick, Ait-Nouri's header loops beyond Gunn to equalise.

58 - Gunn pulls off an outstanding save to deny Jimenez's diving header after Chiquinho's cross.

60 - Pukki beats Toti to get himself into a shooting position, but drags wide with his left foot.

84 - Silva draws Gunn out of his goal and pulls the ball back, but Byram makes a vital clearance.

FULL TIME - WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1-1 NORWICH CITY





SNAP RATINGS: Gunn 6, Aarons 7, Byram 7, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 6, Gilmour 5, Normann 5, Lees-Melou 5, Dowell 5, Pukki 8. SUBS: Rupp 6, Sorensen 6, Rowe n/a.





MATCH STATS:

(Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Norwich City)

Possession: 64% - 36%

Shots: 17 - 10

Shots on Target: 4 - 2

Corners: 5 - 3

Fouls: 5 - 10











