Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Normann returns for City's Wolves visit

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:29 PM May 15, 2022
Updated: 1:39 PM May 15, 2022
Mathias Normann (thigh) misses out along with Christoph Zimmermann (groin).

Mathias Normann returns to Norwich City's starting lineup for their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Lim

Mathias Normann returns to Norwich City's starting lineup for their visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Dean Smith changes shape to a 5-3-1-1.

Normann is one of three changes alongside Ben Gibson and Kieran Dowell as Lukas Rupp, Milot Rashica and Tony Springett drop to the bench.

Angus Gunn retains his place in goal after an impressive performance on Wednesday night at Leicester, with Tim Krul in reserve for Smith's side.

Youth products Jonathan Rowe and Jonathan Tomkinson join Springett on the bench, as Przemyslaw Placheta drops out of the Norwich squad.

City arrive at Molineux with the goal of avoiding another 20th-placed finish in the Premier League, and are on a run of six straight defeats after the 3-0 loss to Leicester.

They're without Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and Kenny McLean, who will all miss out on the end of the season because of injury.

The American aggravated an ankle issue when the Canaries were relegated at Aston Villa, while McLean broke his toe during a recent fixture against Newcastle United.

Loanee Ozan Kabak has returned to parent club Schalke after he was injured on international duty.

Wolves will drop out of European contention if West Ham avoid defeat against Manchester City or Bruno Lage's side fail to beat Dean Smith's.

Defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo are out of contention for the West Midlands side, who head into the game in eighth position in the table.

Toti and Hwang Hee-Chan replace Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho for Wanderers, while John Ruddy starts against his former club for the second time this season.

Wolves have failed to beat City on the two occasions they've met this term, first drawing 0-0 in the reverse Premier League fixture and then losing 1-0 at Molineux in the FA Cup thanks to a McLean header.

- You can watch live analysis of the starting XIs in the video above

Wolves (3-4-3): Ruddy; Boly, Coady (C), Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Hwang, Jimenez. Subs: Sa (GK), Hoever, Marcal, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Dendoncker. 

NORWICH (5-3-1-1): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley (C), Byram, Gibson, Giannoulis; Normann, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Dowell; Pukki. Subs: Krul (GK), Rupp, Rashica, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Tomkinson, Springett, Rowe.

REFEREE: Tony Harrington

VAR: Lee Mason

