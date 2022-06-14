Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City executive director misses out on EFL board spot

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:42 PM June 14, 2022
Updated: 2:25 PM June 14, 2022
Zoe Ward, Norwich City's new executive director.

Norwich City's executive director Zoe Ward recently missed out on a spot on the EFL's board. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has missed out on a place on the EFL's board, losing out to Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh.

Ward was locked in a 12-12 tie when the original election was made, with a re-election ordered for the following day and the Norwich representative defeated 14-10.

According to the Daily Mail's report, that swing from day one to two may have been the result of a 'campaign trail in the bar' between the two votes.

Ward, who is married to City sporting director Stuart Webber, was promoted to the Canaries' board in March, where she joins Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones, Tom Smith, Stephan Phillips and Michael Foulger.

She's also well known for her work with the club's Community Trust Foundation, where she's a trustee, and Norwich's women's team.

The space which Kavanagh has filled opened up as a result of Nottingham Forest's promotion, given the Reds' chairman Nicholas Randall QC had previously held the post.

Don't Miss

Scotland's Grant Hanley (left) and Republic of Ireland's Michael Obafemi battle for the ball during

Tough night with Scotland for City skipper

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich prepare to come on as subs during the

News

EFL rule changes allow City to use five subs next season

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich First Team Coach Gary Holt celebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

City legend keen to manage abroad

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden during the pre-season friendly match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

Interview

Hayden's emotional Newcastle farewell after Canaries move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon