City executive director misses out on EFL board spot

News

Norwich City's executive director Zoe Ward recently missed out on a spot on the EFL's board. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has missed out on a place on the EFL's board, losing out to Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh.

Ward was locked in a 12-12 tie when the original election was made, with a re-election ordered for the following day and the Norwich representative defeated 14-10.

According to the Daily Mail's report, that swing from day one to two may have been the result of a 'campaign trail in the bar' between the two votes.

Ward, who is married to City sporting director Stuart Webber, was promoted to the Canaries' board in March, where she joins Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones, Tom Smith, Stephan Phillips and Michael Foulger.

She's also well known for her work with the club's Community Trust Foundation, where she's a trustee, and Norwich's women's team.

The space which Kavanagh has filled opened up as a result of Nottingham Forest's promotion, given the Reds' chairman Nicholas Randall QC had previously held the post.