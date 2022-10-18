'We must find a way' - City director on Premier League challenge

News

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has described the challenge facing the Canaries as "huge" as they plot a way to Premier League sustainability.

Speaking in the club's annual report for the 2021-22 season, which includes financial accounts as well as strategic reports and explanation of the club's aims, Ward discussed the long-term challenge facing the club, denying that it could not be overcome.

"In the Premier League we competed against bigger spending clubs with more resources and greater commercial appeal," she said. "The challenges of competing at this level are huge, but they are not insurmountable.

"The club has the fanbase, the infrastructure and the staff to be able to do that. We must find a way.

"The Executive Committee is constantly assessing, evolving, and putting measures in place to help us to meet these challenges without jeopardising our strong financial position. It hurt to lose our Premier League status again, but our established model allows us to bounce back quickly.

"Prior to the start of the 2021/22 season we were disappointed to lose Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa, but his departure for a club-record fee in excess of £30m allowed us to strengthen other areas.

"COVID-19 disruption, which affected everyone in the football pyramid, destabilised our pre-season preparations and continued to be a theme throughout the first half of the season.

"Even in late December, when we lost at Crystal Palace, we were barely able to put out a team because of the number of players who were isolating or had tested positive. We operated game-by-game and often we did not know who would be available to play until the morning of the match.

"With a smaller squad than many of our Premier League rivals, this placed huge demands on the staff and the players."

Ward also expressed her satisfaction with the retention of sporting director and husband Stuart Webber at the club, after he agreed to stay at Carrow Road on a year-by-year rolling basis.

The 38-year-old was recently in talks over a switch to Chelsea, but now looks likely to stay in Norfolk.

"At the same time, we were delighted that our sporting director Stuart Webber agreed a new contract," Ward said. "Stuart fully understands and appreciates our model and is central to driving our transfer strategy and our financial stability."