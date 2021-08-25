Canaries will host Liverpool in League Cup third round

Published: 10:24 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 11:03 PM August 25, 2021

Josh Sargent, right, and Christos Tzolis, centre, both scored twice as Norwich beat Bournemouth in the League Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will host fellow Premier League side Liverpool at Carrow Road in the third round of the League Cup.

The tie is a repeat of the opening weekend of the top-flight season when the Reds saw off City's spirited efforts in the first half to finish as deserved 3-0 winners.

Third-round ties are due to be played during the week commencing September 20, which for Norwich is between a home clash with Watford and a trip to Everton in the Premier League.

For the visitors the tie will sit between a home clash with Crystal Palace and a trip to Brentford in their league schedule.

Daniel Farke's team progressed to the last 32 with a 6-0 thrashing of Championship side Bournemouth at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, with summer signings Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis both scoring twice.

The draw was made tonight following Arsenal's 6-0 win at West Brom, with former Premier League strikers Kevin Phillips and Kevin Campbell carrying out the formalities.

Norwich have only played Liverpool twice in the League Cup previously, losing both ties. The Reds won a quarter-final 3-1 at Carrow Road in 1979-80 and 2-0 at Anfield in the fourth round in 1982-83.

Liverpool have won the League Cup on eight occasions, the most recent of which was in 2012. They have only made it past the fourth round once since Jurgen Klopp took charge in 2015, losing 2-0 at Chelsea in the fifth round in 2020.

The Canaries haven't had much joy against the Merseyside giants in the past 25 years, managing just two draws in the last 15 meetings, since Jeremy Goss scored the only goal in a 1-0 top-flight win at Anfield in April 1994.

The last Carrow Road victory over the Reds was the season before, when a David Phillips penalty made the difference in May 1993, when Norwich were on course to finish third and above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

City reached the fourth round in the first two campaigns of Farke's reign but fell at the first hurdle in both of the last two, losing to Crawley in 2019 and at Luton last season.

The only Premier League clubs to have been knocked out so far are from all top-flight ties, with Crystal Palace beaten 1-0 at Watford on Tuesday and Burnley winning on penalties at Newcastle this evening.

