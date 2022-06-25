Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
A-Z: The Norwich City favourite who's found a home with the Sky Blues

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM June 25, 2022
Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo (left) looks dejected after defeat by Nottingham Forest at Wembley

Harry Toffolo's season ended in play-off final disappointment, but the former Norwich City youngster was one of the major reasons the Terriers got to Wembley. - Credit: PA

As we continue our A-Z Championship series, Chris Lakey takes a look at Coventry City, Huddersfield and Hull City 

Coventry  

Manager  

Mark Robins 

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is highly thought of at Carrow Road

Coventry City manager Mark Robins - highly thought of at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

In the Norwich City record books as an excellent striker who famously scored twice in a 4-2 win at Arsenal on the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season. In his second spell at Coventry, where he has found his true home – and just signed a new deal.  

Last season  

Coventry’s best finish for more than a decade – 12th . In truth, they’d been higher for large parts of the campaign and gradually faded in the final stretch. 

Last time v NCFC  

(2020-21) 

Coventry 0            Norwich City 2  

Pukki, Buendia 
 

Norwich City 1     Coventry 1 

Vrancic                  Biamou  

 
Star man  

Callum O’Hare 

Coventry City's Callum O'Hare has been linked with a summer move to Norwich City

Coventry City's Callum O'Hare, right, has been linked with a summer move to Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The attacking midfielder is well-known to City boss Dean Smith, having been at Aston Villa from the age of seven until his departure in August 2019. Had a season on loan at Coventry before the deal was made permanent. His performances - five goals and eight assists last season - have earned him plenty of admirers, although reports that the Canaries were among them proved to be a bit wide of the mark. Been compared to Jack Grealish – another player very familiar to Smith 

AOB  

Coventry’s 12th-place finish was their best since 2005-06 when they finished eighth, one place and one point ahead of the Canaries. They actually started that season with a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. 

Verdict  

Robins works on a tight budget but will be determined to go one better and get the Sky Blues into the play-offs. Bookies don’t fancy them – but you get the feeling the manager will be perfectly happy with that view. 


Huddersfield 

Manager  

Carlos Corberan 

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom team at Leeds

Carlos Corberan has helped transform Huddersfield - Credit: PA

Been at the helm for two years now, having taken over from Danny Cowley. Corberan had been with Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and he has revitalised the Terriers, taking them to last season’s play-off final, when they lost to Nottingham Forest. Popular with supporters, with whom he has already formed a good bond. Fans everywhere know what that means to the chances of success. 

Last time v NCFC  

(2020-21) 

Norwich City  7     Huddersfield 0 

Pukki 3, Buendia 

Cantwell, Dowell,

Hugill 

Huddersfield  0     Norwich City 1 

                                   Idah  

Star man  

Harry Toffolo 

Won the FA Youth Cup with Norwich in 2013 - a team managed by Neil Adams and including the likes of Josh and Jacob Murphy and King’s Lynn Town’s Kyle Callan-McFadden. Toffolo, 26, owns the left side for Huddersfield and was instrumental in a great burst of form at the end of last season when he scored five goals in the final seven games of the regular season. He’s quick, agile, a good defender and a good attacker, with good imagination.  

AOB  

Jordan Rhodes also had a nice scoring end to last season, with two in the final three games of the regular season and the play-off semi-final winner at home to Luton. Rhodes scored six in nine starts during a loan spell at Norwich, where he became one of those temporary players who are highly thought of. 

 
Verdict  

Good manager, bit of impetus from past season despite the play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest. Bookies have them on the fringes of the play-off picture – the Terriers may well prove them wrong. 


Hull 

Manager  

Shota Arveladze 

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Pi

Shota Arveladze has a big job on his hands at Hull - Credit: PA

The Georgian is a former prolific striker whose clubs included Rangers and Ajax. Has managed in Uzbekistan, Israel and Turkey and coached in Holland. Was appointed in January to replace the axed Grant McCann. Won six of his 20 games in charge. 

Last time v NCFC  

(2018-19) 

Norwich         3             Hull City 2  

Stiepermann

Buendia (2)    Pugh, Martin     
 

Hull City 0    Norwich 0 


Star man  

Keane Lewis-Potter 

Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter gestures to an official

Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter - his form last season has attracted a number of clubs - Credit: PA

The 21-year-old striker featured in every game for the Tigers last season, scoring a dozen goals, and also featured for England Under-12s. Same old story, though – plenty of bigger clubs are interested in his services. 

AOB  

Hull’s first home game of the season is against Norwich City – deemed a high degree of difficulty given the visitors have just come down from the Premier League. Hull’s start is statistically the toughest in the division when looking at the average finishing position of the first six opponents. 

 Verdict 

They finished 19th last season and if that start (Preston and Bradford away, Norwich, Burnley and West Brom away then at home to Coventry) causes them problems they are playing catch-up again. Bottom half, for sure. 


