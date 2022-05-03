Gilmour and Williams have gone 'backwards' at City, says ex-striker

Billy Gilmour has struggled to make an impact on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City loanees Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams have gone “backwards” at Carrow Road this season.

That’s the verdict of former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino, who believes both have failed to make an impression during City’s ill-fated campaign.

Gilmour was handed only his second 90 minutes since February during the 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, which confirmed the Canaries’ relegation, and has found it difficult to settle in a side starved of possession for long spells in the top-flight.

The Chelsea midfielder has come in for criticism from City supporters with a small section booing him during the defeat to Crystal Palace at the turn of the year.

“The lad Gilmour that came to Norwich, didn’t do particularly well at the club, and the fans turned on him at the start of the season,” Cascarino told Talksport.

"He’s a terrific young footballer but, somehow, he’s not grown.”

Williams has enjoyed an ongoing battle with Dimitris Giannoulis for the left-back starting berth. He was given the nod against Villa at the weekend but was culpable in both the hosts’ goals.

Cascarino questions whether the youngster has made the progress he expected given he wants to fight for his place at Manchester United next season.

"We talk all the time about young lads going elsewhere and improving – the lad Williams as well from Man United – but they’ve gone backwards this year,” he added.

"Two players have gone there from big clubs have gone backwards at Norwich."

Williams recently admitted in an interview with the Canaries’ matchday programme that he’s determined to show new United boss Erik ten Hag that he deserves to be part of the Dutchman’s new-look squad at Old Trafford.

"What I want to do next year is play for Manchester United at left back and that's my job," he said. "That's what I'm determined to do because it's my life and I'll do anything for that.

"I know I can play in this league, and I know I can get to the top and that's what I want to do."

Brandon Williams is looking to break into the first team at Manchester United next season




