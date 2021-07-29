Video

It was an easy decision to join Huddersfield Town for Danel Sinani, after discussing his prospects with Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber.

The Luxembourg international was signed by the Canaries a year ago with the hope that he could be developed into a first-team option.

Sinani, 24, spent a season on loan in the Belgian top flight with Waasland-Beveren, contributing four goals and an assist in 21 games, but was unable to prevent relegation.

With his parent club promoted to the Premier League, the attacking midfielder has joined Championship side Huddersfield on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal – the club that Webber joined City from in 2017.

“I think it’s easy to come here,” explained Sinani. “I think the club is a massive club with big ambitions and I’m glad to be here.

“We had a quick talk (with Webber) about this club. He gave me positive feedback and he told me that I can improve as a player.

“That’s what I’m excited for and what I’m looking for.”

Sinani still has two years on his Canaries contract but he joins with the Terriers having the option to make the deal permanent if successful, with Carlos Corberan looking to improve on finishing 20th and six points clear of relegation at the end of his first season in charge.

“I moved to Belgium last year and it was a great experience but I think now the Championship is another step forward,” Sinani continued, speaking to Huddersfield’s official website.

“You play against good teams, a lot of games during the season, and I hope I will be physically well to make the games.”

He could even make his competitive debut this Sunday when the Terriers head to Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the League Cup.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby, who had a brief loan spell at Norwich in 2003, said: “It’s great that we have been able to add Danel to our squad ahead of the season, and I’d like to thank Stuart Webber and Norwich City for their help in completing this deal.

“Adding a player who can help our chance creation in the middle of the pitch was a target and we believe Danel fits the bill. He’s a skilful footballer who has had a really interesting career to date, and it was clear how determined he is to be a success in England when we first spoke.

“We believe he will really suit our style of football, and add to it. I’m excited to see him pull on the Huddersfield Town shirt.”

