'Should be very proud' - City chief hails Adams' 20 years of service

Published: 5:04 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM August 17, 2021

Sporting director Stuart Webber hailed an 'incredible accomplishment' as he sent his congratulations to Neil Adams after the former Norwich City winger surpassed 20 years of service with the Canaries.

Adams scored 30 goals in 206 games for City between 1994 and 1999, enjoying a superb record as an expert penalty taker.

After returning to Oldham to finish his playing career, the Stoke City youth product returned to Norfolk and eventually became a Canaries academy coach, leading the U18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2013.

That success saw him appointed manager when Chris Hughton was dismissed in April 2014, with hopes of Premier League survival dangling by a thread.

He retained the job as City returned to the Championship but resigned in January 2015 with his team just outside the play-offs, following a 2-0 defeat to Preston in the FA Cup third round, who were in League One at the time.

Alex Neil arrived as manager but it was made clear as Adams resigned that he would be returning in the summer in a different role, such was the esteem he was held in by the club's top brass.

That proved to be as loans manager, a role Adams has embraced ever since, with a series of successful loans that have included James Maddison's time at Aberdeen, Ben Godfrey's success at Shrewsbury and Todd Cantwell's breakthrough at Fortuna Sittard.

Canaries chief Webber, writing in the club's OTBC matchday programme, said: "Neil, congratulations on achieving 20 years' service.

"It is an incredible accomplishment to have this longevity at the club and to have achieved it after being a player with us, as a coach, manager and a highly valued member of staff, is even more special.

"You should be very proud, as we all are having you as part of the football club. Well done."

Neil Adams in action for Norwich against Wolves in 1998 - Credit: Archant library

Adams, who won the top-flight title with Everton as a youngster, is a member of the club's Hall of Fame and is also fondly remembered for his lengthy stint as co-commentator on BBC Radio Norfolk.

He made headlines back in 2008 when City manager Glenn Roeder took exception to criticism of his team selection, losing his role as U14s coach initially but returning to the role later in the year after the matter was settled.

