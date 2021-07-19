Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports

Published: 6:00 AM July 19, 2021

Daniel Farke feels Norwich City are on course for a ‘great’ transfer window but remains braced for genuine interest in Max Aarons.

The Canaries’ head coach is focused on further incomings for the Premier League tilt, after six signings ahead of the big kick-off against Liverpool.

City were linked with Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent over the weekend, but there were also reports Atletico Madrid could target Aarons if England international Kieran Trippier leaves the Spanish champions.

Farke is used to the speculation around his prized asset but wants Aarons - who was the subject of an enquiry from Barcelona 12 months ago - to be part of his plans for the new campaign.

“We are happy with Max. But in this business you can never say never,” said Farke, speaking after City’s opening pre-season friendly win at King’s Lynn. “I am quite confident we can keep him. We have a great group, a great spirit. I am quite pleased with our business so far. All the lads we have signed will improve our squad. So compliments to Stuart (Webber).

“In each and every area we must strengthen if we can. Centre back is one area, another full back option, in central midfield four have left with and we have brought in two with (Pierre) Lees-Melou and (Billy) Gilmour, so that is somewhere we can strengthen. Also up front. I think the only area we are not looking for players is goalkeeper. There is still some business to do but we have a good base. We just need the last final pieces and if we do then I have the feeling it could be a great window for us. Right now, it is too early to judge.”

City have looked at Blackburn’s prolific Adam Armstrong but 21-year-old Sargent is a new name to the mix. First choice Teemu Pukki is set to return to training this week after an extended break after the Euros but Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah both featured at King’s Lynn.

“As a newly promoted side you always have to be aware of a signing that can improve us,” said Farke. “We still need to do some business, definitely for sure. We also have to wait for the right moment and perhaps show some patience. It is not necessary just to bring in players in terms of numbers. If we do it has to be quality. One thing is for sure, between now and August we will stay awake and the sooner they come in the better as a coach. But we are still not blessed with unbelievable amounts of money so we still have to be a bit creative.”