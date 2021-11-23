Head of football development Steve Weaver with head coach Dean Smith during the win over Southampton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Head of football development Steve Weaver has spoken about the 'learning curve' of helping to bridge the gap at Norwich City between the exit of Daniel Farke and the arrival of new head coach Dean Smith.

Weaver had been overseeing first-team training prior to Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare taking up the reins last Thursday ahead of Saturday's revitalising 2-1 home win over Southampton.

He continued to assist with training and was then part of the coaching team on match-day, assisting Shakespeare with setting up the pre-game coaching drills and helping things to run smoothly, with Smith having said that he intends to work with staff at the club in the short term before looking at bringing in new faces.

That included sports scientist Glynn Lewis leading the warm-ups, that head of performance Chris Domogalla would previously have been in charge of. Domogalla left alongside Farke, assistant head coach Eddie Riemer and coach Christopher John.

"I start these notes by acknowledging the work done by the previous management team of Daniel, Ed, Christopher and Chris," Weaver wrote in his regular column in City's OTBC matchday programme.

"I arrived at the club shortly after they did. At that time the club was looking to go in a different direction under Stuart's leadership, to develop a football philosophy that ran throughout the club and develop a culture for young players to thrive.

"I know I speak on the behalf of the academy when we thank Daniel and his team for placing so much faith in our young players. We wish him well for the future.

"We now look forward to working with Dean (Smith) and Craig (Shakespeare). I know that both are committed to developing strong links throughout the club and this can only benefit the academy further. We all wish them every success in the coming months."

Weaver has a Uefa Pro Licence qualification and has previously held senior academy roles at Wrexham, Wolves and Huddersfield, and also operated as assistant manager at Wrexham and Wolves, where he worked alongside Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber.

"When there is a change in management, I have been asked on several occasions in my career to 'bridge the gap' before the arrival of a new head coach," he continued.

"It has been a great learning curve for myself to get closer to some of the first team players and I'd like to thank them for the way in which they received myself and for their hard work."

