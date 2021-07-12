Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm friendly against Coventry to complete pre-season schedule

Mark Armstrong

Published: 1:27 PM July 12, 2021   
Norwich City have confirmed they will face Coventry City in a pre-season friendly later this month. 

The Canaries will take on the Sky Blues on Wednesday, July 28 at the Technique Stadium in Chesterfield at 6pm and completes their pre-season schedule. 

It remains to be seen whether fans will be able to attend the match and an update will follow in line with government guidance. 

City faced Coventry on three occasions during their Championship winning campaign last season. 

City were held to a 1-1 draw last November at home in the league but easily saw off Mark Robins’ side in the FA Cup third round in a 2-0 win. 

Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed an impressive win at St Andrew’s in February as goals from Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia gave Norwich all three points. 

Updated pre-season schedule 

King's Lynn Town v Norwich City 
Friday, July 16 (7pm) 
The Walks 

Lincoln City 
Tuesday, July 20 (4pm) 
Lotus Training Centre (behind-closed-doors) 

Huddersfield Town 
Friday, July 23 (3pm & 5pm) 
Lotus Training Centre (both behind-closed-doors) 

Coventry City 
Wednesday, July 28 (6pm) 
Technique Stadium 

Sheffield United 
Saturday, July 31 (3pm) 
Bramall Lane 

Gillingham 
Tuesday, August 3 (8pm) 
Carrow Road 

Newcastle United 
Saturday, August 7 (2pm) 
St. James' Park 

