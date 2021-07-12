City confirm friendly against Coventry to complete pre-season schedule
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City have confirmed they will face Coventry City in a pre-season friendly later this month.
The Canaries will take on the Sky Blues on Wednesday, July 28 at the Technique Stadium in Chesterfield at 6pm and completes their pre-season schedule.
It remains to be seen whether fans will be able to attend the match and an update will follow in line with government guidance.
City faced Coventry on three occasions during their Championship winning campaign last season.
City were held to a 1-1 draw last November at home in the league but easily saw off Mark Robins’ side in the FA Cup third round in a 2-0 win.
Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed an impressive win at St Andrew’s in February as goals from Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia gave Norwich all three points.
Updated pre-season schedule
King's Lynn Town v Norwich City
Friday, July 16 (7pm)
The Walks
Lincoln City
Tuesday, July 20 (4pm)
Lotus Training Centre (behind-closed-doors)
Huddersfield Town
Friday, July 23 (3pm & 5pm)
Lotus Training Centre (both behind-closed-doors)
Coventry City
Wednesday, July 28 (6pm)
Technique Stadium
Sheffield United
Saturday, July 31 (3pm)
Bramall Lane
Gillingham
Tuesday, August 3 (8pm)
Carrow Road
Newcastle United
Saturday, August 7 (2pm)
St. James' Park