City confirm friendly against Coventry to complete pre-season schedule

Published: 1:27 PM July 12, 2021

Teemu Pukki was on target the last time City faced Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed they will face Coventry City in a pre-season friendly later this month.

The Canaries will take on the Sky Blues on Wednesday, July 28 at the Technique Stadium in Chesterfield at 6pm and completes their pre-season schedule.

It remains to be seen whether fans will be able to attend the match and an update will follow in line with government guidance.

City faced Coventry on three occasions during their Championship winning campaign last season.

City were held to a 1-1 draw last November at home in the league but easily saw off Mark Robins’ side in the FA Cup third round in a 2-0 win.

Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed an impressive win at St Andrew’s in February as goals from Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia gave Norwich all three points.

Updated pre-season schedule

King's Lynn Town v Norwich City

Friday, July 16 (7pm)

The Walks

Lincoln City

Tuesday, July 20 (4pm)

Lotus Training Centre (behind-closed-doors)

Huddersfield Town

Friday, July 23 (3pm & 5pm)

Lotus Training Centre (both behind-closed-doors)

Coventry City

Wednesday, July 28 (6pm)

Technique Stadium

Sheffield United

Saturday, July 31 (3pm)

Bramall Lane

Gillingham

Tuesday, August 3 (8pm)

Carrow Road

Newcastle United

Saturday, August 7 (2pm)

St. James' Park