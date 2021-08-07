Canaries confirm recruitment chief is joining Boro

Published: 12:26 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM August 7, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed that head of recruitment Kieran Scott will be joining Championship side Middlesbrough next month.

News emerged that Boro were due to appoint Scott to a senior role last month and manager Neil Warnock confirmed the switch was imminent earlier this week.

The Canaries released a statement this lunchtime, saying: "Norwich City can confirm that head of recruitment Kieran Scott will leave the club at the end of August.

"Scott will depart to take up a new position at Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough.

"He joined Norwich as head of domestic scouting from Burnley in April 2017, before progressing into the head of recruitment role later that year.



"All at Norwich City would like to thank Kieran for his contributions to the club. We wish him well in his future endeavours.



"Norwich City will issue a further update on the club’s recruitment team in due course."

The Canaries are understood to have a succession plan in place, with no plans to bring in a direct replacement from outside of the club.

Scott, who had expressed his desire to become a sporting director, is believed to have taken a less active role in the recruitment strategy for the current transfer window after a report of his move to Boro emerged in June.