Norwich City defender targets academy role

Christoph Zimmermann is targeting a coaching career with Norwich City’s academy upon the end of his playing days.

The 28-year-old feels he has many good years left in a first team environment, but admits that during his time recovering from an ankle injury he has started thinking about life after his playing days are over.

Teaching could also be an option for the former Borussia Dortmund II defender but he admits that he would like to continue his association with the Canaries.

“I hope I will still be playing for a few more years, even though I haven’t been lucky with injuries, I’ve still got a few good years in me, and I can still enjoy playing at a very good level,” he told bvbbuzz.com. “After that, as you may remember I am not, I started studying to be a teacher before I turned ‘pro’ and I still wouldn’t rule that career out.

“On the other side, you mentioned working as a coach that would always be something to have in the back of your mind, because I am quite analytical, especially recently during my time on the bench due to injury I have had time to analyse our team and I could certainly imagine going into coaching perhaps here at Carrow Road if the chance arises.

“I would certainly like to be a manager and work in a professional football setting. Another advantage of Norwich is that our son is used to it. You know football can be very transitory, what I don’t want is him to have to move school six, seven times in as many years, so yes being part of the Norwich City academy could probably be an option once I retire but that is some time away as yet.”

Zimmermann is a popular figure among Norwich supporters, who remember his authoritative displays at the heart of City’s defence in the 2018/19 season under Daniel Farke.

Injuries have dogged the defender since whilst the form of Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley along with a hamstring problem saw him play a somewhat peripheral role during the last campaign.

Zimmermann, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2023 with the option of another 12 months, is currently on his way back from an ankle injury with head coach Dean Smith recently revealing he is now able to walk without crutches.

He will be keen to catch Smith’s eye upon his return but it seems no matter what happens in the future, Zimmermann has been bitten by the Norfolk bug.

“One of the first things I was told when I arrived here was that people who once played for Norwich, either stay here or always come back to visit,” he said. “It’s been a very good time here in Norwich and I hope there is a lot more of that to come. Funny, I had a discussion with my wife a few months ago, we’re from different parts of Germany, we’ve been thinking about where to settle after my playing days, we have got a very nice social environment here. We feel very settled at Norwich. So, if it wasn’t for the family in Germany which we both miss, living permanently in Norwich would definitely be something I would strongly consider.”