City duo to serve suspensions as World Cup qualification resumes

Published: 10:51 AM October 7, 2021

Two Norwich City players will not be in action for their countries in the days ahead, due to suspensions brought about by rules which are deemed too harsh by Scotland's assistant manager John Carver.

Grant Hanley misses Scotland crunch clash with Israel in Glasgow on Saturday after picking up his second yellow card of qualification, having played in all six games of the Scots' Group F campaign so far.

It's a similar story for fellow City centre-back Ozan Kabak, who will not be able to feature as Turkey host Norway on Friday having picked up two bookings during his four appearances in Group G.

Both are named in their respective squads though, with Kabak set to return to contention ahead of a game in Latvia on Monday, with the Turks currently third and two points behind the Netherlands and Norway.

Hanley is likely to return when Scotland head to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday but the big game is against Israel, who are a point behind them in third place ahead of Saturday's match, as they vie for a play-off berth with four games to play.

“It’s a bit of a strange decision if you ask me. I think three is probably the normal mark," former Newcastle manager Carver told the Glasgow Times, who is Steve Clarke's assistant.

“There’s not a great deal of leeway and it can affect you, especially when it gets down to those games at the end of the group which are very, very important.

“It is harsh but I’m not the one who dictates the rules and regulations, I’m just the guy who coaches and assists for Scotland.

“We are disappointed that Grant’s not with us for this next game. He has been outstanding, certainly in the time that I’ve been here."

Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour are also in the Scotland squad and available for both games.

The international action for Norwich players kicks off this evening, with Max Aarons and the England Under-21s in Slovenia for a 7.15pm kick-off (UK time) as they continue qualification for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

As well as Turkey's game, the other action on Friday sees Tim Krul and the Netherlands in Latvia as they continue World Cup qualification (7.45pm).

While academy keeper Dan Barden, currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, will be in Moldova with the Wales U21s for a European qualifier (4pm).