Womens

Norwich City Women ease through in FA Cup against Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:17 PM October 23, 2022
Natasha Snelling NCFC Women

Natasha Snelling was on target during Norwich City Women's 4-1 win over Cambridge - Credit: Brian Coombes

Norwich City Women bounced back from their first league defeat with an impressive win over Cambridge Women in the FA Cup on Sunday. 

The Canaries produced a fine first half performance to effectively seal their safe passage into the qualifying round. 

The visitors took the lead early on but Rebecca Russell kept her cool from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after Ceri Flye had been fouled. 

City got their noses in front shortly after thanks to Natasha Snelling’s fine effort before Megan Todd made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time. 

Ellie Smith made it 4-1 early in the second half to complete the scoring with a drilled shot from a tight angle. 

