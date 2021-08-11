Canaries to face Bournemouth in League Cup second round

Breaking

Published: 10:18 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:28 PM August 11, 2021

Onel Hernandez equalised but Norwich were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth in the League Cup in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have been handed a tie against Bournemouth in the second round of the League Cup.

The Canaries will host their Championship opponents at Carrow Road, with the Cherries having won 3-1 in Norfolk in April to add a bittersweet feel to the day that City sealed promotion, with Dimitris Giannoulis sent off.

The south coast side also beat the eventual champions 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season, with Scott Parker since succeeding Jonathan Woodgate as manager following play-off-semi-final defeat to Brentford.

The tie is due to be played in the week commencing August 23, which for City is between a trip to Manchester City and a home clash with Leicester in the Premier League.

The draw was made by former Canaries midfielder Andy Townsend and ex-Reading and Watford midfielder Jobi McAnuff following tonight's ties.

Two-time winners Norwich have fallen at the first hurdle in the League Cup in the past two seasons, losing 3-1 away to Championship rivals Luton in the first round last season and 1-0 at League Two side Crawley in the second round in 2019-20.

The Canaries had reached the fourth round in both of Daniel Farke's first two seasons in charge though, losing 2-1 at Bournemouth in 2018 when the Cherries were in the top flight and 2-1 after extra-time at Arsenal in 2017, with 9,000 City fans travelling to the Emirates.

If progress to the last 32 is secured, a tie in the third round would be in the week beginning September 20, which is between a home clash with Watford and a trip to Everton in the top flight for the Canaries.

