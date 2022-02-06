Canaries will face Liverpool or Cardiff in the FA Cup fifth round

Adam Idah goes for goal during Norwich City's FA Cup win at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will travel to Liverpool or Cardiff City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The draw was made this morning ahead of that tie being played this lunchtime, with Canaries loanee Jordan Hugill on the bench for the Welsh side at Anfield.

Hugill would not be able to feature against his parent club if the Championship side pull off an upset though, with the Bluebirds managed by former Norwich striker Steve Morison.

The fifth round is being played during the week commencing Monday, February 28. For City that is between a trip to Southampton on Friday, February 25 and a home clash with Brentford on Saturday, March 5 in the Premier League.

If it does prove to be a trip to Liverpool then it will be two Anfield games inside a fortnight for the Canaries, with a league game there on Saturday, February 19.

The Reds have the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, February 27, so a tie against them would seem unlikely to be played before the Wednesday of the following week.

The Canaries won 1-0 away to League One side Charlton in early January thanks to a Milot Rashica winner in the 79th minute.

Repeating that result away to Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday made it four wins in five games for Dean Smith's squad and earned progress to the last 16 for the second time in three seasons.

During 2019-20 that came to an end in the quarter-finals as Manchester United found a late winner in extra-time at an empty Carrow Road during Project Restart, after Todd Cantwell had scored a spectacular equaliser during normal time.

That had been the club's first FA Cup quarter-final since 1992, when victory was followed by a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sunderland at Hillsborough in just the third semi-final in City's history.

Norwich are one of eight Premier League teams still in the competition, although with Liverpool's game and Leicester being at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

There will be no replays again in the fifth round, with ties to be settled in extra-time or by a penalty shootout if required.

City haven't won at Anfield in their last seven attempts but managed two 1-1 draws during those top-flight games, since Jeremy Goss scored in a 1-0 win in April 1994.

The clubs have met on six occasions in the FA Cup previously, the most recent of which was in the fourth round during 1989-90, with a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road followed by the Reds winning the replay 3-1.

City have already faced Jurgen Klopp's team twice at Carrow Road this season and lost 3-0 on both occasions, in the Premier League and in the League Cup.

There have been many battles with Cardiff in the second tier through the years, with Norwich completing a double last season.

The only FA Cup meeting with the Bluebirds was during the Canaries' famous run to the semi-finals in 1958-59 as a Division Three side, beating Cardiff 3-2 at Carrow Road in the fourth round when the Welsh club were in Division Two.

FULL DRAW

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v NORWICH CITY

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood