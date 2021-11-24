Norwich City supporter Paul Warne just loves facing Ipswich Town as manager of Rotherham United, sealing a third win on the spin against the Blues last night.

The former North Walsham High School pupil has faced the Tractor Boys on seven occasions since becoming Millers boss in November 2016, winning five, drawing one and losing just once.

Warne’s side won 2-0 at Portman Road last night to move top of the League One table and leave the Suffolk hosts 13th and with one win from their last five league games.

The Norfolk-born former Diss and Wroxham forward has led the South Yorkshire club to two promotions on a tight budget, with the Millers bouncing between League One and the Championship in each of his five seasons in charge.

After going a 12th game without defeat, it appears the 48-year-old is brewing another promotion concoction in the third tier.

"I'm really proud of my group,” Warne told Rotherham’s official website. “I say how much I love my players all the time, but they're great. They take on information and they work so hard out of possession of the ball.

"We sort of suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals - and on another night, we could have had another couple.

"As away performances go, I'm really pleased. They're a really good team and Cooky (Ipswich boss Paul Cook) is a brilliant manager who will have success here, no doubt. But he was against a really good Rotherham side who managed the game really well.”

The Town chief admitted Warne’s team were deserved winners on the night.

"We were totally beaten by a better team on the night," Cook told iFollow Ipswich. "I've got no complaints about the result. It was an incredibly difficult night for us.

📸 | 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 is what winning means to this team 😍



A long midweek trip, but worth it after another strong display! Thank you all for your amazing support. 👏#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/ML4gMeBxqX — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 23, 2021

"They were full of hunger, desire and energy and we couldn't match them.

"The crowd were very disappointed and I get that. The players don't need me jumping on them for everything that went wrong, though.

"The reality is we were way off it."

