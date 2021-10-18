Jonathan Blathwayt: 'Boring' Norwich offering fans a slither of hope

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM October 18, 2021

Boring, boring Norwich, but I’ll take boring right now over the battered and bruised Norwich we saw in the first six games of the season.

By focusing on the defence in the last few games it is slowly starting to turn the overwhelming tide of defeats. Two Premier League clean sheets in a row, something that Norwich haven’t achieved since 2016, is a start when considering just how porous Norwich’s back line had looked in the previous games.

Time after time it has been shown that clubs that are promoted with the best defences are the ones most likely to survive. If there is any slither of hope for survival it will be based on not losing tight games like the last two.

The difference between this game and the home game against Brighton after Project Restart is stark. In that game, Brighton were prepared to let Norwich have the ball, knowing that there was going to be a mistake somewhere and they could spring and take the chance gifted to them.

On Saturday, Norwich allowed Brighton to have the ball and challenged them to break them down.

As Brighton committed more men in the attack to do so, Norwich would look to take advantage. While it isn’t the fluid Farkeball that Norwich fans have come to love, it is a style of football more likely to herald Premier League success.

However, this can only be considered a start. Creating a stable base for Norwich to work off was the biggest priority for Farke, but now the next step is probably going to be even harder; a stable base that carries an attacking threat.

There is also the question of how and when to introduce the talents of players like Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour – the players who can provide that key pass and unlock opposition defences.

The balance between the guile of Cantwell and Gilmour over the graft from Pierre Lees-Melou and Kenny McLean will be crucial for Norwich’s success. While I understand and agree with Farke leaning towards caution right now, losing to Brighton 1-0 would be far more damaging to Norwich’s progress than winning 1-0 would have been to building something. Farke will need to unleash Norwich’s attacking players soon though.

While you cannot lose if you don’t concede, you cannot win if you do not score and if there is any chance for Norwich to survive this season, then wins will be needed, and quickly.

Looking through the fixtures from after Chelsea to the beginning of December shows that Norwich’s ultimate fate this season could be pretty much wrapped up by Christmas.