Jonathan Blathwayt: Why we must remember to savour these winning moments

Opinion

A win! A rare treat for Norwich City in the Premier League and one that should be savoured regardless of the performance or circumstances.

However, in this case a good overall performance and some outstanding individual displays in the bleak circumstances preceding following six defeats in a row in the league and no goals means that there can be no doubting the boost this victory brings.

The fact this brings Norwich within touching distance of escaping the relegation zone, with the team above them in the table to come next, suddenly means Norwich’s season now doesn’t feel an inevitable spiral downwards. Yes, there is a caveat with the number of games in hand other teams scrapping at the bottom have, but I’d always take points on the table over games in hand.

Relegation has felt like three out of the current bottom four for most of the season and it seems unlikely that will change much from now until May. The main uncertainty is how Newcastle spend all their money and whether those signings can be the difference needed to drag them to the hallowed 17th position.

Sign up to the Pink Un+ app here

Inversely, Norwich are unlikely to make any major signings this January having spent as much as they felt possible in the summer and they already have a large first team squad.

Logically, this makes perfect sense – spend the money you have in the summer rather than holding some back. Norwich fans to this day will say that signing Dean Ashton in the summer window rather than the winter one would have meant survival all those years ago.

Fans wonder what might have been had City signed Dean Ashton at the start of the 2004/05 campaign - Credit: NATHAN CLARKE

However, in a season such as this, after a rousing victory delivered on Saturday, I try to remind myself to not start looking at the bigger picture and not to worry about the implications of one decision or signing another team is making and just enjoy the moment. Moments to celebrate can be few and far between when in the midst of a relegation battle and it is all too easy to fall into the trap of negativity while forgetting to take enjoyment where it is offered. This is especially true when there hasn’t even been a goal in the league to celebrate since November.

So now is the time to take a moment, or two, to enjoy the result. Re-watch the highlights, watch Match of the Day, read all the reports from the game and celebrate another player from Norwich’s academy bringing cause for celebration. The relegation battle, transfer window and tough games ahead can be fretted and deliberated over another day.

One of the real joys from Saturday was seeing Carrow Road in a jubilant mood and even the nervy last 30 minutes of the game (including the almost eternal stoppage time) didn’t seem to dampen the party spirit that was reminiscent of a Friday night at Downing Street. Here is hoping to a few more party nights and wouldn’t it just be fantastic if the next one was this Friday? But let’s not try to think about that just yet.