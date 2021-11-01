Lee Payne: I love City chief but we're not staying in the Premier League under him

Opinion

I can't remember feeling this despondent about Norwich City.

Until now, the lowest I've felt about the club was when we were relegated to League One.

Even that, though, didn't feel as miserable as the present failure to yet again get to grips with the Premier League.

At first, it felt like the club was under attack from the outside - a certain radio station was particularly harsh in their criticism. We were constantly being told that our club was not wanted, wasn't 'having a go' and was taking up space that could be filled by a more fashionable side.

While this was irritating, it felt like everyone inside the club was united in protecting it from the critics. The players, the manager, and most importantly the fans.

This has changed somewhat in recent weeks and there are now sections of our very own supporters who are at loggerheads with each other. I've had personal experience of it. Slightly taken aback by the negativity on social media following the goalless draw with Brighton, I claimed that it was as well as I'd seen City play in ages and that we were heading in the right direction.

I also said that 'we shouldn't expect to beat Brighton at home', a statement I stand by. I took such a battering for that comment that I'm currently on a self-imposed exile from Twitter.

Let me just explain. Having had such a dreadful start to the season, with only one point on the board and two goals scored, and Brighton starting the campaign well enough to be in the top six, I saw no reason going into that game to expect three points.

Of course, I was hoping that we'd win, but to consider anything other than victory a failure? It just seemed foolish to me. As it happened, we kept it tight at the back and were extremely unlucky not to score at least twice. I walked away from Carrow Road that day quite optimistic - the wall of misery that I then walked into on social media was something of a surprise.

But pessimism is the order of the day. That excitement, that buzz, that usually comes with a matchday is gone. Norwich fans are going into games expecting to lose and when November has only just begun that is a truly sorry state to be in. If we're feeling like that in the stands, I just don't know how we can expect the players to lift themselves on the pitch.

I will always be a big fan of Daniel Farke. He's given us great memories.

Increasingly, though, the writing seems to be on the wall - we're not going to stay in the Premier League under him. I was really hoping he would have learned from two years ago and been determined to have a better crack at it, but there's just something that he can't seem to work out at this level. He's got a seriously talented player in Billy Gilmour currently rotting on the bench, Todd Cantwell is nowhere to be seen and then there are his interviews.

There was something in his post-match interview on Sunday that stuck in my throat.

Farke described the games against Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool as 'teams we had no chance against'.

Now, no one in their right mind would expect to win those games but at the very least we should be hopeful. We should have the attitude that if the stars align, we might just cause an upset. Presumably Patrick Vieira didn't go to the Etihad and think his Crystal Palace team had no chance against Manchester City, as they came away with a 2-0 win. It's amazing what a bit of belief can do.

As much as I'd love to end this column on an optimistic note, I can't. We need a miracle.