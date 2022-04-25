Lee Payne: City need fresh investment but not at any price

Opinion

Football is an absolute mess at the moment.

The game is drowning in cash. The top six clubs in the Premier League are essentially ring-fenced from the other 14. The Champions League looks likely to soon introduce ‘wildcards’, ensuring that the biggest clubs – as in, the ones that bring in the most money – will get a place in Europe’s elite competition whether they’ve actually qualified for it on the pitch or not.

Clubs that operate like Norwich City have reached the peak of their Everest. They’ve gone as far as they can possibly go without a mega rich benefactor. We only have to look to recent events at Chelsea to see that mega rich benefactors come with their own problems.

MORE: Normann's display encapsulated his season

For us fans, it feels like it is only a matter of time until we are referred to as customers rather than supporters. People who actually go to matches are a distant second behind the demands of television broadcasters, who will move the day and kick-off time at short notice to suit overseas viewers – not because they care about those overseas viewers, of course. They just bring in yet more cash.

We live in a globalised period, where people who only ever get to see the Premier League think that relegation is akin to ceasing to exist. They laugh at us, as for them Norwich’s impending drop to the Championship will essentially mean we disappear. It’s also a time when a lot of us are caring less and less, while some are so obsessed by events on the pitch, they will threaten to bomb an underperforming player’s house.

The state of the game was brought in to sharp focus for me on Saturday. As I was in the Riverside area before heading into the ground, I noticed just how many Newcastle fans had made the journey. The city was packed with black and white shirts and Geordie accents. They were in good voice, singing loud and proud, excited about the match. I can’t remember the last time I was excited to see Norwich play.

We, of course, know that the Newcastle fans were in those high spirits because their team was in good form, they no longer have concerns about relegation and they now have enough money to compete in the Premier League. The problem I have is – why doesn’t anyone seem to care where that money comes from?

When I was growing up, I had a soft spot for Newcastle. There’s even a piece of work from my time at the Norwich City Study Centre in around 2003 where I describe myself as a Newcastle fan and my favourite player as Jermaine Jenas. They had Shay Given, Laurent Robert and of course Alan Shearer.

The Newcastle of today is completely unrelated to that team of 20 or so years ago. We know that they are now bankrolled by Saudi Arabians. I won’t go into what that means here, but I can’t help but wonder why the Toon Army appear to be so willing to give up their integrity in return for a few wins on the football pitch. Isn’t your football club meant to represent you? The area you come from? Is this really what you want?

Many City fans headed for an early exit during their side's defeat to Newcastle

I tweeted before kick-off that I would find it genuinely difficult to support Norwich if we’d been taken over in a similar manner to Newcastle. Some said I was fishing for a reaction, which was only partly true, while others said I was lying, which was entirely false. I reached this conclusion after some thought.

Norwich do need investment if we are ever going to break out of this yo-yo cycle. The club can’t just be sold to anyone, though. It matters a great deal to me who takes the reins. They need to be the right people to represent my club. It seems like I might be in a minority, sadly.