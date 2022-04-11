Jonathan Blathwayt: Why Dowell should fill the '10' role for City

Opinion

In the Championship last season, Norwich’s attacking play was their stand-out feature.

Luton’s manager Nathan Jones described Norwich as the “Manchester City of the Championship”, and this was as much to do with their style, as Daniel Farke is heavily influenced by Pep Guardiola, as it was their dominance.

At the end of that season, when Norwich were probably playing their best football, the style revolved around them effectively playing three 'number 10s' in Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia and Kieran Dowell. The summer saw Buendia leave, and Cantwell seemingly fall out of favour and with no real players in their mould being brought in, it left Dowell as the lone '10' at the club.

I am a big fan of Dowell, a player who was an integral part of England’s U20 World Cup win in 2017, and have been surprised he hasn’t seen as much game time this season as he is probably deserving.

In a Norwich team that has so lacked a creative spark or even a player who can reliably pass the ball high up the pitch, someone like Dowell, who has these skills in abundance, could surely have helped with Norwich’s attacking woes. There are too few players in the Norwich squad who have to ability to open a defence or make that little extra yard of space for themselves like Dowell can do. He also offers great ability from set-plays. It was a Dowell corner which led to Norwich’s first goal on Sunday with a good delivery that caused panic in Burnley’s defence.

It is no secret that Teemu Pukki is an incredible finisher, but one who relies on his team-mates to carve out chances that suit his skill-set. Pukki isn’t going to score a towering back-post header or go on a mazy dribble from his own half.

However, give him a through-ball past the opposition’s defence and there are few better at firing home, often without the need to take a touch first. With Cantwell and Buendia gone, Dowell is the only one in the Norwich squad you could reasonably expect to make these passes. He did so regularly in the Championship, and with even more accuracy that Emi.

Against Burnley, we saw something that was a bit of a Dowell trademark last season; a first-touch through-ball to release Pukki on goal. While on this occasion it didn’t lead to a goal, it showed intent and that little spark of something that can unlock a defence.

Dowell obviously has his weaknesses - a lack of pace, strength and work rate are often cited as reasons he isn’t a more regular starter, and I accept that those criticisms are not without merit, although I feel the lack of work rate is more to do with his role, than the player himself, who certainly is willing to put in a shift. Given Norwich’s woes in midfield this season, it seems a shame that Dowell has been the one to miss out more often than not, when others who have been given more regular game time have rarely covered themselves in glory.

Dimitris Giannoulis - performed well against Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I also feel the same could be said for Dimitris Giannoulis, who also gave a good account of himself against Burnley.

Whether we see much more of Dowell this season once others are back and fit to play is questionable, but with no one else in the squad capable of bringing what he does, even with his flaws, then you must hope that Dean Smith does give Dowell further chances, and maybe excuses him a poor performance here and there.

There are certainly many others in the Norwich team who have been able to have an off day but still not fall immediately out of favour.

Manchester United away will be a very different game to Burnley at home, especially a Manchester United side who will be looking for a reaction after such a weak showing against Everton. If Dowell does play, his often-criticised work rate will be tested fully.



