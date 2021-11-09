Di Cunningham: Who I think could be the next Norwich City head coach

Opinion

Former City boss Alex Neil has defended his decision to send James Maddison out on loan during his time at Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One morning in early January 2015 I was presenting the Future Radio Breakfast Show and had arranged an on-air slot with our regular pundit Michael Bailey to discuss potential successors to Neil Adams as the next Norwich City manager.

Then as now, Michael always had insightful analysis but I did my own hasty research ahead of the show too, checking Twitter and noting that David McNally had been spotted at Norwich airport boarding a flight to Scotland.

A quick Google of new, developing Scottish Premiership coaches generated three names with which I could go head to head with Michael. My first pick was already delivering excellent results to the point of having ‘arrived’ rather than being ‘up and coming’ and as such likely to be beyond the budget of the Canaries Board. Norwegian Ronny Deila was working magic at Celtic in the league and the Europa League group stage.

But what wasn’t to like about having a manager who’s name was an anagram of the club owner? Next up on my scrap of paper as more realistic in terms of affordability to replace the interim team boss at Carrow Rd, Mike Phelan, - in no particular order - were two men both steering their respective clubs Dundee United and Hamilton Academical well above their expected stations in the league table, Jackie MacNamara and Alex Neil.

There you have it - by a total fluke I was one of the few folks to have had a shout out for the little known Alexander Francis Neil as a NCFC manager-in-waiting. You might wonder what ever happened to Jackie MacNamara after that golden season at Tannadice. And yes; I can already hear those less generous in spirit asking what ever happened to Alex Neil.

So of course in May 2017 I tried to rediscover that predictive power and along with many others, aware of Stuart Webber’s interest in European football, my punts included Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann (who’s since progressed via RB Leipzig to his current position in charge of Bayern Munich) as well as Lucien Favre then at Nice.

Now at Dortmund his name’s been touted a fair bit again this time around so if he is appointed to follow Farke I’ll claim it! My guess is at 64 Favre wouldn’t fit the Webber development model in which most if not all aspects of the club are now rooted. Whether playing, coaching, support or admin staff, the current ethos at both Carrow and Colney is about fostering youth.

So who this time? I’ll stick with the European hunting ground where raw talent ready to be polished comes cheaper. Some bookies are suggesting right now that our new manager will have honed their skills most recently in the Norwegian top tier.

Though fitting, it’s unlikely to be Jan Frode Nornes, manager of Odds BK (though it’s nothing to do with that BK; Odds isn’t about betting and the initials stand for Ball Klub).

The short odds as I write this are on rival manager Kjetil Knutsen of Bodo Glimt whose fans have been known to wield a giant yellow tooth brush. I’m not sure where the rumour started and though it’s true that Bodo are flying in the league and play the Norwich Way, the Eliteserien and EPL really are leagues apart in quality, pressure and competition.

So maybe Andoni Iraol of Rayo Vallecano, Pedro Martins of Olympiakos or Bo Svensson of Mainz? Whoever Webber appoints will undoubtedly be a manager keen to succeed by cultivating a team that plays good football.

I look forward to seeing that of course. But perhaps just as much I’m excited at the prospect of more trans-cultural celebration from us as fans.

Along with the beauty and highs of the playing style we saw in the heady seasons under Daniel F we resonated with the novelty of having a non-British manager, and that coincided with the fan family recognising perhaps for the first time its diversity and global spread, German Canaries, Berlin Canaries, Finnish Canaries and the amazing Shun and Maiku Tomii of Japanese Canaries who gave their son Kiraku the middle name Farkelife.

So from wherever the new manager hails bring on appropriation of that country’s food, drink and customs and reworking of 90s Brit-pop lyrics to reflect key moments in their career.

So be it if that means getting used to pickled herring, cloudberries and Norwegian vodka and singing along pre-kickoff conducted by a giant toothbrush.