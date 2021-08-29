'We have our tank' - Canaries fans eager to see Normann in action

Opinion

Published: 9:16 PM August 29, 2021

Norwich City supporters are eager to see new signing Mathias Normann in action, after the Canaries secured the defensive midfielder they needed.

The 25-year-old arrives from Russian side Rostov on loan, with City having the option to make the deal permanent if it proves successful.

Normann, a Norway international, becomes the tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window for the Canaries following their return to the Premier League.

Reports in Norway suggest an initial loan fee of around £1.5million could be followed by a fee of £11m if made permanent, with add-on fees potentially taking the overall deal to around £17m.

That is highly likely to only happen if City survive in the Premier League though, with Normann poised to join his new team-mates after World Cup qualifying duty for his country.

