Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'We have our tank' - Canaries fans eager to see Normann in action

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:16 PM August 29, 2021   
Norwich City sign Mathias Normann.

Mathias Normann has joined Norwich City on loan from Rostov - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City supporters are eager to see new signing Mathias Normann in action, after the Canaries secured the defensive midfielder they needed.

The 25-year-old arrives from Russian side Rostov on loan, with City having the option to make the deal permanent if it proves successful.










Normann, a Norway international, becomes the tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window for the Canaries following their return to the Premier League.

Reports in Norway suggest an initial loan fee of around £1.5million could be followed by a fee of £11m if made permanent, with add-on fees potentially taking the overall deal to around £17m.

That is highly likely to only happen if City survive in the Premier League though, with Normann poised to join his new team-mates after World Cup qualifying duty for his country.

- You can take a look at some of the best of the Twitter reaction above and below


















Most Read

  1. 1 PODCAST: ‘He is the one they want’ - City closing on Normann signing
  2. 2 Tzolis injury blow for club and country
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target former Liverpool loan defender
  1. 4 ‘It was a VAR mistake’ - Farke unhappy at crucial Cantwell ‘offside’ call in Foxes’ defeat
  2. 5 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leicester City loss
  3. 6 City confirm Mathias Normann signing
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 defeat against Leicester City
  5. 8 Hernandez seals Boro loan move
  6. 9 City winger Hernandez set for Championship loan
  7. 10 'Very frustrated' - Cantwell feels City deserved a draw against Leicester
Norwich City Transfer News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premie

Norwich City vs Leicester City

NCFC LIVE: City denied leveller by VAR in loss to Leicester

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Onel Hernandez of Norwich as he leaves the match during the Prem

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Farke provides latest on transfers and Onel's situation 

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber speak to the press after Farke's contract extension until 2025_TT

Norwich City vs Leicester City | Opinion

'Credit to them' - TalkSport reporter backtracks on City comments

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Pre-season friendly m

Norwich City Transfer News

Fond farewells but Farke says City cannot be 'too romantic'

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon