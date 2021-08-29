Opinion
'We have our tank' - Canaries fans eager to see Normann in action
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
Norwich City supporters are eager to see new signing Mathias Normann in action, after the Canaries secured the defensive midfielder they needed.
The 25-year-old arrives from Russian side Rostov on loan, with City having the option to make the deal permanent if it proves successful.
Normann, a Norway international, becomes the tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window for the Canaries following their return to the Premier League.
Reports in Norway suggest an initial loan fee of around £1.5million could be followed by a fee of £11m if made permanent, with add-on fees potentially taking the overall deal to around £17m.
That is highly likely to only happen if City survive in the Premier League though, with Normann poised to join his new team-mates after World Cup qualifying duty for his country.
