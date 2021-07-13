'Convinced we are staying up' - City fans impressed by new signing

Opinion

Published: 11:31 AM July 13, 2021

The arrival of French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has cranked up the excitement about Norwich City's return to the Premier League among Canaries supporters.

Lees-Melou follows the arrival of Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, Scotland loan midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea and goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton, as well as permanent deals for loanees Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal after City agreed a deal which, according to reports in France, is worth around £5million - with UK reports suggesting an initial fee of around £3.5m.

The former Dijon midfielder arrives ahead of pre-season beginning with a friendly at King's Lynn Town on Friday, although it's unclear how many of City's new signings will be in action, as a combination of international duty, Covid-19 travel rules and injury delays the start of training for some of Daniel Farke's players.

