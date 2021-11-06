'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fans have responded in their droves to the news that Daniel Farke has been sacked from his position at Norwich City.

Much of the reaction was sympathetic - and thanked the manager for his work at the club.

Christopher Bushby said: "I'm disappointed, he has given so much to the club. My guess is they are trying to get someone else before Newcastle. He deserves so much credit for what he has achieved for Norwich FC."

Jill Thomson said: "What a joke. They win a game and sack him."

Jo Brooke added: "I'm gutted, I had some of my best NCFC moments with Daniel in charge."

Steven Leggett agreed, saying: "All good things have to come to an end. Thank you Farke and let’s see what the next chapter in Norwich city history has in store."

Farke joined the club in 2017.

"Farke was only the start of a problem that runs deep. Poor recruiting and relying on young talent to compete at the top level. Respect to Farke, you were a complete gent sir," wrote Peter Ancell.

Steve Pyrke said: "City doesn’t have the players to compete, simple. Basic Sunday league mistakes week in, week out."

Some fans backed the club's decision.

Stephen Webber said: "I think the correct decision has been made. He did us proud in the championship however in this league he came up short."

Lindsey Smith said: "Right decision, but definitely the wrong timing."

Others wondered how this would impact the club as a whole.

Dave Felmingham said: "I hope they have someone lined up and announce within a couple of days or we will look rather stupid."

Barry Newman added: "It'll be an interesting journey home for players who should have been celebrating."

Jeremy Dain wrote: "Surely they have someone lined up? They will need the two weeks international break to get settled and be ready to go for Southampton at home."