'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Fans have responded in their droves to the news that Daniel Farke has been sacked from his position at Norwich City.
Much of the reaction was sympathetic - and thanked the manager for his work at the club.
Christopher Bushby said: "I'm disappointed, he has given so much to the club. My guess is they are trying to get someone else before Newcastle. He deserves so much credit for what he has achieved for Norwich FC."
Jill Thomson said: "What a joke. They win a game and sack him."
Jo Brooke added: "I'm gutted, I had some of my best NCFC moments with Daniel in charge."
You may also want to watch:
Steven Leggett agreed, saying: "All good things have to come to an end. Thank you Farke and let’s see what the next chapter in Norwich city history has in store."
Farke joined the club in 2017.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City sack Daniel Farke
- 2 NCFC LIVE: City hang on at Brentford to finally earn first win
- 3 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
- 4 'He is not even close at the minute' - Cantwell plays in City U23s win
- 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 win at Brentford
- 6 STARTING XIs: Canaries make three changes at Brentford
- 7 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?
- 8 BRENTFORD 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- 9 How will Norwich City line up at Brentford?
- 10 Norwich game chosen for live TV coverage
"Farke was only the start of a problem that runs deep. Poor recruiting and relying on young talent to compete at the top level. Respect to Farke, you were a complete gent sir," wrote Peter Ancell.
Steve Pyrke said: "City doesn’t have the players to compete, simple. Basic Sunday league mistakes week in, week out."
Some fans backed the club's decision.
Stephen Webber said: "I think the correct decision has been made. He did us proud in the championship however in this league he came up short."
Lindsey Smith said: "Right decision, but definitely the wrong timing."
Others wondered how this would impact the club as a whole.
Dave Felmingham said: "I hope they have someone lined up and announce within a couple of days or we will look rather stupid."
Barry Newman added: "It'll be an interesting journey home for players who should have been celebrating."
Jeremy Dain wrote: "Surely they have someone lined up? They will need the two weeks international break to get settled and be ready to go for Southampton at home."