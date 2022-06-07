Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

'A superb start to the summer' - City fans react to Hayden signing

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:06 PM June 7, 2022
Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden during the pre-season friendly match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

Isaac Hayden has signed for Norwich City on a season-long loan from Newcastle. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have unveiled their first signing of the summer - midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle United and becomes the first new recruit since Dean Smith took over as head coach back in mid-November.

City can make the deal - announced thee days before the transfer window officially opens on Friday - permanent in a year’s time, subject to conditions.

Hayden came through the ranks at Arsenal, had a season at Hull in 2015-16 before moving to Newcastle six years ago and, crucially, played a key role in their Championship title win in 2016/17.

Here's how fans reacted to Hayden's signing on Twitter...

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones

Columnist

Will it be Happy Days for Norwich this summer?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Dennis of Norwich City and Andrew Surman of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Papa Joh

News

City youngster completes permanent MK Dons move

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road

Columnist

'No one is going to cough up significant amounts without a large degree...

Robin Sainty

person
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has overseen a developing partnership with Brazilian top flight club, Coritiba

News

City unveil Brazilian club tie up

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon