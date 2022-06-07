News
'A superb start to the summer' - City fans react to Hayden signing
Published: 6:06 PM June 7, 2022
- Credit: PA
Norwich City have unveiled their first signing of the summer - midfielder Isaac Hayden.
The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle United and becomes the first new recruit since Dean Smith took over as head coach back in mid-November.
City can make the deal - announced thee days before the transfer window officially opens on Friday - permanent in a year’s time, subject to conditions.
Hayden came through the ranks at Arsenal, had a season at Hull in 2015-16 before moving to Newcastle six years ago and, crucially, played a key role in their Championship title win in 2016/17.
Here's how fans reacted to Hayden's signing on Twitter...