'A superb start to the summer' - City fans react to Hayden signing

Isaac Hayden has signed for Norwich City on a season-long loan from Newcastle. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have unveiled their first signing of the summer - midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The 27-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle United and becomes the first new recruit since Dean Smith took over as head coach back in mid-November.

City can make the deal - announced thee days before the transfer window officially opens on Friday - permanent in a year’s time, subject to conditions.

Hayden came through the ranks at Arsenal, had a season at Hull in 2015-16 before moving to Newcastle six years ago and, crucially, played a key role in their Championship title win in 2016/17.

Here's how fans reacted to Hayden's signing on Twitter...

In the prem we’ve signed Normann, Rupp and Gilmour. But in the championship we’ve managed to sign Skipp, Hayden and Reed! 🤯 #ncfc — James Birchall (@birchy77) June 7, 2022

Excellent signing - will give everything for your club. A very good midfielder at Championship level, who can tackle, pass and chip in with goals. Great person to have in the dressing room as well, intelligent guy who will help with the team culture. #NUFC #NCFC — Ralph Blackburn (@RalphBlackburn) June 7, 2022

I tell you what, that’s a superb start to the summer for #ncfc.



Big, imposing CDM and some much-needed athleticism in the engine room - particularly at Championship level!



Lots to like! #nufc https://t.co/4LNUXhp5nV — Andy Ward (@AndyWardITV) June 7, 2022

Most exciting part of the Hayden signing is having some sort of idea what DS is about. No way we sign Hayden under Farke #ncfc — Brook Jones (@Probably_Brook) June 7, 2022

Really pleased with Isaac Hayden. Won this league twice, mature individual, physical, perfect position for our needs. Biggest hole filled for next season. Now we need a creator. #NCFC — Andy Head (@AndyHead02) June 7, 2022

The definition of a professional. To #NCFC fans, you've got yourself a player who never shirks a thing, never complains, gives 100% and is actually a solid player. Great person, too. Surprised he dropped a division but he'll boss midfield for you. Best of luck, Isaac #NUFC 👏⚫️⚪️ — Lane Husband (@LaneHusband1) June 7, 2022

I like. Interesting that Smith mentioned being “good in both boxes” in his quotes for both Hayden and Omobamidele. Wouldn’t it be novel to be good in the boxes. #ncfc https://t.co/uZpPG9YdRI — Ben Mouncer (@benmouncer) June 7, 2022

If he can stay fit, then this has the potential to be a very shrewd and sensible signing at Championship level. He’s a very solid DM who will always play with passion and pride, something a lot of our players lacked last season…



Welcome, Isaac! 💛💚 #ncfc https://t.co/ORjVbrLxsX — The Norfolk Sonic 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) June 7, 2022

This looks exactly like the kind of signing we need. A very positive start. #ncfc — Jonathan parker (@Jparker7398) June 7, 2022