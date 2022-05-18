'They've handled this badly but I'm glad Teemu won' - fans react to Pukki POTS award

News

Teemu Pukki has been presented with the Barry Butler Memorial Award at Colney - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were pleased at the news that Teemu Pukki has been awarded the Canaries’ player of the season award for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, supporters have questioned the method of how the Finn was voted the winner with many fans unaware a vote had even taken place as Grant Hanley took second place with Brandon Williams third.

Tradition dictates the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy is presented to the winner before City’s final home game of the season but Pukki collected the award at Colney recently.

It is understood that another presentation will still take place before the Canaries’ final Premier League game against Tottenham when fans can show their appreciation to the striker.

Why on earth didn’t they do this in front of fans? #NCFC https://t.co/s935HJDmmY — Adam Lambert (@AdamConor) May 18, 2022

Why on earth didn’t they do this in front of fans? #NCFC https://t.co/s935HJDmmY — Adam Lambert (@AdamConor) May 18, 2022

Right result, but just what is going on at the club?



A vote that was closed before most knew it was open, result announced midweek on SM, not before the final game of the season like every year before? #ncfc https://t.co/JFnr3cLC3D — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 18, 2022

Right result, but just what is going on at the club?



A vote that was closed before most knew it was open, result announced midweek on SM, not before the final game of the season like every year before? #ncfc https://t.co/JFnr3cLC3D — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 18, 2022

Right result, but just what is going on at the club?



A vote that was closed before most knew it was open, result announced midweek on SM, not before the final game of the season like every year before? #ncfc https://t.co/JFnr3cLC3D — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 18, 2022

Right result, but just what is going on at the club?



A vote that was closed before most knew it was open, result announced midweek on SM, not before the final game of the season like every year before? #ncfc https://t.co/JFnr3cLC3D — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 18, 2022

Right result, but just what is going on at the club?



A vote that was closed before most knew it was open, result announced midweek on SM, not before the final game of the season like every year before? #ncfc https://t.co/JFnr3cLC3D — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 18, 2022

Congrats to Pukki, as hes the only player I’d say that deserves the award with the contribution he’s made this season.



But imagine having a fan voted award without any tweets or emails to supporters to tell them about it and get them to vote. Very poor from a PR standpoint #ncfc https://t.co/cufbfXRAil — The Norfolk Sonic 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) May 18, 2022