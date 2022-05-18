News
'They've handled this badly but I'm glad Teemu won' - fans react to Pukki POTS award
Published: 11:46 AM May 18, 2022
Updated: 12:13 PM May 18, 2022
Norwich City fans were pleased at the news that Teemu Pukki has been awarded the Canaries’ player of the season award for the 2021/22 campaign.
However, supporters have questioned the method of how the Finn was voted the winner with many fans unaware a vote had even taken place as Grant Hanley took second place with Brandon Williams third.
Tradition dictates the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy is presented to the winner before City’s final home game of the season but Pukki collected the award at Colney recently.
It is understood that another presentation will still take place before the Canaries’ final Premier League game against Tottenham when fans can show their appreciation to the striker.