'Two cracking signings' - Surge in positivity among Canaries fans

Opinion

Published: 1:19 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM June 23, 2021

Angus Gunn celebrates derby day victory at Ipswich with the Norwich fans during his 2017-18 loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The announcement of two new signings in less than 24 hours has prompted a surge in positivity among Norwich City supporters.

Tuesday brought the first signing of the summer as Kosovo attacker Milot Rashica was unveiled and goalkeeper Angus Gunn swiftly followed this morning, as his permanent switch from Southampton was confirmed.

Anxiety had crept in for some Canaries fans following the sale of Emi Buendia earlier this month, with the club's reigning Player of the Season sold to Aston Villa in a club-record deal worth an initial £33million.

However, with the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis due to be confirmed as permanent transfers soon, the additions of Rashica and Gunn have turned attentions firmly to the Premier League challenge.

