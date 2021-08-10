Opinion

Published: 8:35 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 8:41 AM August 10, 2021

The signing of USA striker Josh Sargent has been welcomed but many Norwich City fans still feel at least one further defensive addition is required with the start of the Premier League season looming.

The 21-year-old was confirmed as a Canaries player on Monday evening, with reports in Germany suggesting Werder Bremen have received around £8million initially for the forward.

With the pending signing of Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK also progressing well, the attacking arsenal is looking well-stocked. The need for a centre-back and a defensive midfielder remains a live concern for many though.

Sargent became the seventh summer signing since promotion, with reported fees suggesting City have spent upwards of £40million - following the record sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £38m.

He joins former Bremen team-mate Milot Rashica, goalkeeper Angus Gunn and midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou in Daniel Farke's squad, as well as Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

The loans of centre-back Ben Gibson and left-back Dimitris Giannoulis were also made permanent, with reports in Greece suggesting the Tzolis deal is worth around £9m initially, potentially rising to around £11m, with a sell-on clause of 17.5pc. The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

