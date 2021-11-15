Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Buzzing for Saturday now' - City fans react to Smith appointment

David Freezer

Published: 8:48 AM November 15, 2021
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Dean Smith has been confirmed as Norwich City's new head coach - Credit: PA

The feeling of a fresh start has arrived for Norwich City supporters this morning following confirmation of Dean Smith as head coach.

The former Aston Villa and Brentford boss arrived on a contract until 2024 as Daniel Farke's replacement, having been dismissed by Villa the day after City sacked Farke.









While there had been plenty of scepticism around about Smith when news of the imminent appointment started to emerge on Friday, that appears to have given way to more understanding and optimism over the weekend.

Joined by assistant Craig Shakespeare, the new coaching team inherit a difficult situation with the Canaries bottom of the Premier League table with five points from 11 matches since promotion.

- You can take a look at some of the best of the reaction from City fans above and below













NCFC EXTRA: Smith was long-term target for Norwich City chief

