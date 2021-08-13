Five City fans share their thoughts before big Carrow Road return

Published: 1:12 PM August 13, 2021

Five Norwich City fans have shared their feelings before the season's curtain-raiser at Carrow Road against Liverpool.

The 5.30pm kick off on Saturday will see the home of the Canaries full to capacity for the first time since February 2020, when Jamal Lewis thumped home the winner in a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

And there is a mixture of excitement and apprehension for supporters as they get ready to return to NR1.

Lorraine Taylor, Lower Barclay

Norwich City supporter Lorraine Taylor - Credit: Lorraine Taylor

While 55-year-old Lorraine Taylor, from Taverham is feeling nerves ahead of the game, it will be too poignant an occasion for her to miss.

The match falls on the second anniversary of the death of well-known City fan David Powell, who died in a crash on the NDR in 2019 - on a journey he was sharing with Mrs Taylor.

She said: "I had Covid myself in February and was really quite poorly from it. I wouldn't wish that on anyone, so in all honesty, I am quite nervous.

"However, I know if Dave was still here he'd have said something like "get your bum down here" - and his parents have said the same to me.

"It will be an emotional day for me, particularly being Liverpool as the last game he went to was Liverpool away.

"I am a bit anxious and would probably have liked to have seen a few more measures in place, like asking for proof of negative test or double jabs, but I can't wait for the first On The Ball, City."

She added that he will be wearing her mask throughout the game, as well as the areas recommended by the club.

Robin Sainty, South Stand

Norwich City supporter Robin Sainty - Credit: Archant

As chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group, Robin Sainty has been regularly involved in discussions with the club over the return to the ground.

He said his overwhelming emotion ahead of the return was excitement, although he understands why some fans might be anxious.

He said: "I am slightly apprehensive, but overall I'm not particularly worried. Most of all I'm excited.

"I was there for the Gillingham game and people seemed quite sensible overall. I'm definitely looking forward to being in my normal seat.

"I do hope people will follow all the advice and that there won't be any bravado from people not wanting to - because if there's another setback it is all of us that suffer. If people follow the guidance though I'm sure it will be fine."

Di Cunningham, City Stand

Di Cunningham of Proud Cananaries and Three Lions Pride who has been named as a winner in the Attitude Pride Awards 2019. Picture: David Cleverdon - Credit: Archant

Proud Canaries founder Di Cunningham is one of the few City fans for whom returning to capacity Carrow Road will not be the first experience of post-lockdown football.

Ms Cunningham was among the 60,000 fans to watch England in the final of the European Championships at Wembley - and expects a much smoother affair at Carrow Road.

She said: "I did get pinged after the final and when those idiots stormed the stadium it did make me quite anxious.

"I was nervous before the game when I saw the queues but once I was in my seat it just felt like everything was back to normal."

"We tend to be more sensible in Norfolk though so I do feel a lot more comfortable. It will be brilliant to be back."

She added: "I remember at the last game I went to I spoke to my neighbour about Peter Crouch's autobiography and promised I'd lend it to them - I'm going to bring it along on Saturday and see if they remember!"

Andy Lawn, Barclay End

Andy Lawn, co-founder of fansite Along Come Norwich, - Credit: Archant

For Along Come Norwich co-founder Andy Lawn, returning to Carrow Road would only have been right with a full house - as a result he stayed away from the limited capacity games.

He said: "I would have gone throughout the whole pandemic if I could have, as I personally don't feel at much of a risk - I'm 35, fit and healthy and have been double-jabbed.

"I'm so excited about seeing the people I sit around and being in the thick of it all. I've even missed silly smaller things like the sound of the turnstiles clicking."

Mr Lawn said ACN has plans bubbling under the surface for flags and displays to return, but that at the moment this was not possible.

He added: "I'm looking forward to seeing the yellow and green nets for the first time and just being in the stadium again will be a big moment."

He added that he plans to take lateral flow tests following the game before interacting with other people.

David 'Spud' Thornhill, City Stand

Spud Thornhill - Credit: Archant

In his role as a postman, David 'Spud' Thornhill said he hasn't ever really felt out of the thick of things throughout the pandemic, largely carrying on his life as normal.

He said he is "really looking forward" to being back in his regular seat in the City Stand, but that he was apprehensive.

He said: "It does feel a little strange to be going from restrictions one week to full capacity the next, so I'm a little apprehensive.

"I will be trying to be as safe as I possibly can in the ground and doing everything I can to protect myself.

"I went to Gillingham which was fine, but then there were about 15,000 people fewer than there will be.

"I feel like there might be some teething problems to begin with so people will need to be patient and be grateful for what we've got.







