Video

There were contrasting fortunes for two on-loan Norwich City forwards as Huddersfield earned an impressive 1-0 win over West Brom in the Championship on Saturday.

Danel Sinani scored the only goal, in the sixth minute, to make it goals in back-to-back games for the Terriers.

The Luxembourg international timed his run well to remain onside and turn in a low cross from close range but Jordan Hugill wasn't able to make a difference after coming on for the visitors in the 61st minute.

Sinani, 24, has started 11 of Huddersfield's last 12 league games and was playing on the left wing as Carlos Corberan's team beat the third-placed Baggies to move up to seventh in the table.

Both of the City loanees are under contract until 2023, with Hugill having scored once during 14 appearances so far this season. Sinani joined with a view to a permanent move.

Elsewhere, Onel Hernandez came on in the 71st minute as Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 home draw by mid-table rivals Millwall in Chris Wilder's first game in charge.

In League One, defender Akin Famewo helped Charlton to a great result, making it four wins in five games with a 2-0 home win over leaders Plymouth, to move up to 12th.

Daniel Adshead played the opening 70 minutes as Gillingham crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Crewe, leaving the Gills just two points above the relegation zone.

While in the National League, keeper Aston Oxborough helped Barnet to a 2-1 home win over Torquay and midfielder Matthew Dennis was a late substitute as Southend were beaten 1-0 at Grimsby on Friday.

Reece McAlear played the full game on Friday as Inverness moved up to third in the Scottish Championship with a 2-1 win away to bottom side Queen of the South.

Young keeper Sam Blair kept a clean sheet as Bury Town enjoyed a 4-0 home win over Barking to move up to seventh in Isthmian League Division One North.

Josip Drmic (Rijeka) and Sebastian Soto (Porto II) could be in action today.

Loanees not in action: Sam McCallum - QPR (injury), Daniel Barden - Livingston (illness), Joshn Martin - MK Dons (unused sub), Gassan Ahadme - Portsmouth (unused sub), Archie Mair - Lincoln City, Tyrese Omotoye - Leyton Orient

NCFC EXTRA: Byram returns to action as Norwich U23s draw with Charlton