'We have to get on with it' - City ace on defensive crisis

Ben Gibson of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City must get used to having different personnel at the heart of their back four to help their survival effort.

That’s the verdict of Ben Gibson, who insists the Canaries can’t use the disruption to their defence so far this season as an excuse for poor performances.

Ozan Kabak was the latest casualty at the heart of the City backline as he was forced off during the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa with a calf problem. Gibson, who had just returned from a thigh strain himself, was joined in defence by Jacob Sorensen against Villa as other recognised centre halves – Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) - all remain sidelined.

Gibson admitted it’s difficult for understandings to be built if you have different partners every week but knows that is part of the modern game.

“If you look at the best sides in the world, at what (Thomas) Tuchel does with his team, or (Jurgen) Klopp even, they rotate constantly.

“So, the best players in the world do it – I'm not saying we’re the best players in the world, obviously – they get on with it and that’s what we have to do.

“To be honest, we have done at times, at Brentford it was me and Andrew (Omobamidele) and we won, then Southampton it was me and Grant (Hanley) and we won.

“So we dealt with that then, it’s not an excuse, we’ve just got to do better with the people who play.

“We didn’t (against Villa), we looked lethargic. We are carrying a bit of Covid but we’ve got to get on with it, that’s the hand we’ve been dealt.

“Are we going to let that define our season? It’s got to be a no, so we’ve got to get on with it and get some results again.”

City are due to host Arsenal on Boxing Day although clubs are awaiting further guidance from the Premier League due to the impact of cases of Omicron on fixtures over the last 10 days.

Whenever City are back in action it’s imperative they pick up points in their battle against relegation with many commentators having written off their chances already.

Gibson insists the opinions of those that have consigned City to relegation are being used as fuel to the fire in proving them wrong.

“Everyone will write us off, everyone has already written us off this season and we put a run of results and games together where people started to think twice,” he added. “We believed in ourselves, we still believe in ourselves. We’ve got to go and do that again and we’ll be in a much better position if we do.”