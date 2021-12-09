City defender on club's survival prospects and Aarons' future

Christoph Zimmermann in action during his solitary appearance so far this season due to an ankle injury - Credit: Focus Images

Christoph Zimmermann insists Norwich City have the quality in their squad to survive in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, has been impressed by new head coach Dean Smith’s early days at Carrow Road and feels the former Aston Villa boss can extract enough out of the current crop to avoid relegation.

“I’ve watched bits of the sessions as I cannot join in as I am unfortunately injured,” he said. “I think it’s a good feeling I get so far from the new coach. We do have enough quality in the team, I’m convinced of the fact that we are a Premier League side and we’ve got all it takes to stay up, yes.”

Zimmermann remains sidelined by a long-term ankle problem although Smith revealed the former Borussia Dortmund defender is now able to walk without crutches.

The German, who was such a pivotal player in Daniel Farke’s first season in the Premier League before injury struck at West Ham, admitted that too many of the same mistakes are being made so far this campaign.

“Obviously, it’s a big leap from the Championship to the Premier League, we saw the change the first time we got promoted two and a half years ago and now again,” he told bvbbuzz.com. “But even in the first season, we got promoted to the Premier League our defensive record wasn’t awesome, we conceded 36 goals which could be better.

“And now, we’re making too many easy mistakes. Sometimes we give the ball away too easily. And we’ve been too exposed especially obviously against Chelsea or Manchester City. This season when we got promoted, we said we will not let that happen again in the Premier League. But unfortunately, we keep making the same mistakes.”

City could find their backline stretched even more in January with speculation inevitably ramping up around the future of Max Aarons.

The right back has been linked with a string of top European clubs and whilst Zimmermann thinks it would be a good experience for the England Under-21 international to experience playing in a different country, he hopes City can keep hold of their prized asset.

“First of all, I’m quite happy we’ve got him here but he’s got all it takes to play in any of the top five leagues,” said Zimmermann. “Just speaking for myself, I can say for me, it was very good to have the chance to play in a different country because it really has helped to improve my career.

“I think just sometimes leaving your comfort zone and taking a step into the unknown, going abroad and playing there can help in your development. Max can compete in the Bundesliga because he is good enough for the Premier League and this is probably the best league in the world at the moment. For personal reasons though I hope Max is going to stay with us for a little longer.”

Zimmermann is desperate to get back playing as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

He might just have one eye on February 19 when City travel to Anfield – a ground that is on Zimmermann’s bucket list before his playing days are over.

“There is something special about the sound of say Old Trafford, or Anfield isn’t there?

“I’ve been lucky to so far that I’ve had games at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup, at the Emirates in the cup, Man City at the Etihad, two seasons ago same with Manchester United and also with Tottenham Hotspur. The only thing that’s left for me in terms of the massive grounds is in fact Anfield.

“I really enjoyed playing at Old Trafford as it is a very big, very intimidating ground. When I was growing up, when I was probably 10, 12… Manchester United was in the Champions League against Barcelona and they lost 3:1 but I remember even then wanting to play at Old Trafford. So then, a few years later to play there was a very special experience.”

