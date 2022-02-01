Todd Cantwell might just have played his last game for Norwich City following his loan move to Bournemouth on transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old has joined the Cherries until the end of the season with Scott Parker’s men having an option to buy the playmaker in the summer for a reported fee of £11m.

Regarded as ‘one of our own’ by many City fans, that relationship has fragmented over the past six months culminating on Monday’s late move.

We look back at some of the highs and lows of Cantwell’s time at Carrow Road.





The early years

After impressing with Dereham Town, Cantwell signed up to Norwich City’s academy on May 17, 2008.

There were fears from some coaches that he would be too small but went through a growth spurt when he was 16 that made him physically stronger and able to combat some of the treatment he was getting from opponents.

Todd Cantwell, left, in loan action for Fortuna Sittard. Picture: Ivo Delahaye - Credit: Ivo Delahaye

Debut + loan

Cantwell made his senior debut in January 2018 during City’s FA Cup replay at Chelsea, which they lost on penalties.

City knew they needed to get Cantwell out of his comfort zone and a loan move to Fortuna Sittard was arranged through loans manager Neil Adams.

After initial difficulties adapting, Cantwell was given his chance and didn’t look back, helping the Dutch side to promotion.

It is arguably the finest use of the loan system Norwich have taken advantage of. Many at Norwich didn’t see it coming and he came back to Carrow Road ready for first team involvement.

Todd Cantwell felt he could replace the void left by James Maddison's move to Leicester City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

James who?

There was a James Maddison-shaped hole in Daniel Farke’s side upon Cantwell’s return and the youngster wasn’t backwards in coming forwards in telling the German he could replace the Leicester-bound playmaker.

Farke entrusted Cantwell with responsibility and he delivered. The midfielder made 27 appearances as Norwich romped to an unlikely promotion.

There was the hint of trouble ahead in the summer when protracted contract negotiations finally ended with the player signing a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth on the club’s side.

Todd Cantwell equalised for City against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final in 2020.

The good times

His future resolved, Cantwell was one of the break-out stars of what would become a dismal campaign for the club following Project Restart. Cantwell became an emblem for anything that was good about that season though, scoring six goals in the process.

Memorable moments came with goals against Chelsea and in the famous win against Manchester City. Whilst there was also a fine strike against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Carrow Road although that would end in defeat thanks to Harry Maguire’s late strike.

While Tim Krul took the player-of-the-season award, Cantwell was a worth runner-up...

Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia both helped Norwich back to an immediate Premier League return.

Where next?

Speculation was rife through that summer that several Premier League clubs were looking at Cantwell.

His head was turned as clubs like Leeds and Aston Villa were linked. However, no bid ever came and more confrontation was on the way.

Farke left Cantwell and Emi Buendia out of the club’s trip to Bournemouth, citing a lack of effort in training for their absences. Battle lines had been drawn and when no bid arrived for Cantwell he was forced to knuckle down and fight for his place at Norwich.

He duly did – scoring six goals and providing seven assists. His winner at Sheffield Wednesday was one of the outstanding moments of the campaign.

Todd Cantwell was substituted in the second half against Aston Villa.

Summer fall-out

The transfer merry-go-round went into action again with intense speculation Aston Villa would make a move for Cantwell if Jack Grealish exited Villa Park. When Manchester City paid £100m for Grealish, Villa decided against a move for Cantwell deciding to look elsewhere having already spent north of £35m on Emi Buendia and £25m on Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Cantwell’s head had been turned once again and Farke grew tired of the player’s sporadic training record. The German finally lost patience with his young star following three successive defeats at the start of the season and he wouldn’t start for him again.

Rumours grew that Cantwell had lost his first team peg at the training ground and was ordered to train with the academy.





A second chance?

Daniel Farke’s sacking and Dean Smith’s appointment prompted Cantwell being brought in from the cold. Smith had always admired Cantwell during his time at Villa and he was included in the starting line-up in his first game against Southampton. Cantwell was well off the pace and hooked at half-time before a second half comeback saw City get off to the perfect start under Smith.

Cantwell came on as a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United but was again substituted in the demoralising 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa. Cantwell was heavily criticised for his reaction to being substituted, which many regarded as petulant.

Cantwell was an unused substitute for the win over Everton but was left out of the squad for the victory at Watford.