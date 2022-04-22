Fifty years on from when Norwich City fans didn't dread top-flight football

It's 50 years on Sunday that Norwich City first won promotion to the top flight. Mark Armstrong speaks to Dave Stringer about that famous win at Leyton Orient and the sense of anticipation fans had for the big league





Whenever Norwich City endure struggle in the Premier League the same question crops up amongst supporters...

‘Isn’t it more fun in the Championship, anyway?’

It perhaps exemplifies just how lucky this generation of City fans are. Norwich supporters have ample experience of both divisions, and watching your side win is always preferable to seeing them get tonked (even if it is against some of the world’s best teams).

But there was no such debate 50 years ago this weekend. Norwich City and their supporters knew where they wanted to get to... and they finally achieved it in a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Monday, April 24, 1972 thanks to goals from Kenny Foggo and a Graham Paddon penalty.

It was a win that meant that City could finally call themselves a First Division (today’s Premier League) side and their supporters were proud of their team.

It was a memorable occasion for Dave Stringer, who had become one of the mainstays of Ron Saunders’ side alongside Duncan Forbes and Kevin Keelan.

As a local lad, Stringer knew what it would mean to the area.

“I had been at the club quite a few years by that time and, being a local person, I knew what the history of the football club was,” he said. “When Ron Saunders came, he certainly picked things up and sorted things out. He made sure he knew the players he wanted and sorted the team out in the first season he took over.

“Our team was built on fitness and strength – we out-worked the teams we played against.”

The no-nonsense Saunders galvanised City. There would be no need for studying the intricacies of different systems, XG or heat maps.

If you were going to get in that City side then you worked hard... harder than your opposite number... and it worked.

“We all knew where we were with Ron,” said Stringer, who made 499 appearances for City from 1965 to 1976. “He wouldn’t stand any messing about – he wanted people who would work very hard for him. He wouldn’t have any ‘fancy dans’ as he would say. He would want people who rolled their sleeves up and had a go.

Ron Saunders galvanised City and took them to the First Division for the first time - Credit: Archant

“The training regime we had was very hard and very physical. Often we used to run the sides we played against off the field because we were so fit and strong.

“He had a very strong foundation with the back line. There was a decent triangle there with Kevin (Keelan), Duncan (Forbes) and myself in the 4-4-2 system. The basis of the side was quite strong.

“All the boys that played at that time were of the same ilk. We had no real stars in the side – we were a very hard-working side.

“We wouldn’t accept anything else particularly Duncan, who was captain of the side. I think he had one of the loudest voices in football and he made sure we didn’t slack.

“He was Ron’s right-hand man on the pitch and drove us on.”

It was Forbes that had helped set up that famous night at Orient. It was his goal that gave City a 1-0 win in their final home game of the season against Swindon that set up their chance to seal promotion just two days later.

“When you’re coming to the end of the season you have to make sure you get the results on those particular days,” added Stringer, who went on to manage City himself, guiding the club to two FA Cup semi-finals and a fourth-placed finish in Division One.

“On that occasion, it was an evening midweek match, we took it in our stride. Millwall and Birmingham were up there as well and it was a question of who was going to get over the line first.

“Luckily enough we won that game – that gave us promotion but of course the icing on the cake was the final game at Watford (1-1) when we got the point we needed to be champions.

City fans celebrate their promotion at Leyton Orient - Credit: Archant

“Luckily enough I scored the goal!”

A week or so later City paraded the Second Division trophy around the city and they would go on to consolidate in the top-flight the next season, securing survival in the penultimate round of games in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

“I remember showing the cup to the crowd and I think there’s a famous photo of Duncan on the balcony showing the trophy,” added Stringer. “It was just a case of relief and celebrations for the players and the fans really. We had never had a team in the First Division as it was then. It gave them something to look forward to for the following season.”