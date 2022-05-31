Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City investment latest: Attanasio wants 18pc stake in Canaries



Mark Armstrong

Published: 1:54 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 2:01 PM May 31, 2022
Norwich City finance director, Anthony Richens, and Milwaukee Brewers' owner Mark Attanasio together at Carrow Road.

Norwich City finance director, Anthony Richens, and Milwaukee Brewers' owner Mark Attanasio together at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Milwaukee Brewers’ owner Mark Attanasio is in talks to buy an 18pc stake in Norwich City, according to a report. 

Attanasio, who attended City’s final Premier League game against Tottenham earlier this month, wants to buy deputy chairman Michael Foulger’s 18pc stake in the Canaries according to The Athletic. 

The report claims that early discussions between all parties have been positive and that joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones wish to retain their 53 per cent holding in Norwich. 

It is unclear at this stage whether Attanasio, 64, would look to take on a larger share of the club in the future. 

Attanasio is a multi-millionaire businessman, who purchased the Brewers in 2004 for a reported $223 million, and is also the part-owner of Milwaukee Admirals. 

The Pink Un exclusively broke how Attanasio’s delegation at the Spurs game included his two sons, Mike, who was sporting a Norwich scarf, and Dan, David Stearns, president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, Dan Fumai, chief financial officer at the Milwaukee Brewers and Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers.  

Also among the delegation was Richard Ressler, a minority stakeholder at the Brewers and on the advisory board. He is a close friend of Attanasio and goes back to Brown University with the multi-millionaire.  

City have declined to comment when approached whilst a spokesman for Attanasio has also contacted for comment. 




