City youngster signs new deal at Carrow Road

Academy defender Jaden Warner has signed a new deal at Carrow Road that will keep him at the club until 2025 - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City youngster Jaden Warner has signed a new contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025.

The 19-year-old defender, who has cemented his place in the U23s team this season, has been with the club since he was 11.

“It’s been excellent,” he told the official club website. “Playing from a young age every week up until now.

“When I was 11, I was scouted for Norwich while playing locally in London. I went for a six-week trial, first at Colney in 2013. I played against Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, and in the second week I signed. Since then, it’s been uphill.

“I’m a centre-half who is good on the ball, good at passing, and dominant.

“We’re doing well this season. Individually, I like to think I’m playing well and the team is doing good, so hopefully we can push even further.”

Warner hopes to one day emulate Andrew Omobamidele, who has made the transition from academy football to the senior side during 2021.

“Looking at him, he got his chance, he took it, and now he’s in the first-team,” Warner said. “I speak to him here and there and he gives me tips on how to improve each and every day. It shows the faith between the club and the players - there’s a chance that if you keep working hard it will come.

“Playing every week, getting opportunities, fans coming to watch our games, it boosts your confidence.”