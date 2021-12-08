Goalkeeper signs new deal at Norwich City

Norwich City have moved quickly to tie up academy goalkeeper Jayden St Paul on a new contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract at City in July but staff have been so impressed by this development that he has signed an improved deal.

“I’m over the moon,” he said. “I only just signed my first contract not so long ago this year, so to be told that I was going to get a new contract was a very proud moment for me and my family.

“It just shows the faith the club have in me. They believe in me and now I want to take the opportunity to repay that faith, so I have to push on and work towards getting into the 23s, improving with the 18s and carrying on the season.”

St Paul feels privileged to work at Lotus Training Centre on a daily basis having joined the club from grassroots football in 2021.

“It’s been great so far,” he said. “The facilities are amazing, nothing like what I have been at before, so I’ve loved every moment of it, improving every day, coming in like a full-time job - I love it.

“I’ve developed a lot, massively, mentally and physically. I’ve improved my body and improved my game and that’s down to the coaches and all the guys in the gym helping me every day to improve. It’s paying off so far.”

The Under-18s had a difficult start to the season but St Paul credits the coaching staff at the club for keeping the young Canaries fighting together.

“Especially at the start of the season, the results definitely affected us, but credit to the coaches for rallying us together,” he said. “Results recently have been improving and performances have been improving, which has increased team morale. Hopefully, going into the second half of the season, we can start getting some more good results.

“I’ve made a few appearances on the bench for the 23s, so for the rest of the season I want to keep doing that and hopefully get some minutes with them.”



