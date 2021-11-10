City join the Premier League search for 'new manager bounce'

Norwich City and Aston Villa have gone in search of ‘new manager bounce’ in recent days, a method that isn’t always the success that struggling clubs are hoping for.

So far this season, Newcastle have taken the plunge and dismissed Steve Bruce after their much-hyped takeover. Graeme Jones managed two draws in three games as caretaker but Eddie Howe has now picked up the reins.

While Watford have actually dropped two places to 17th since Claudio Ranieri replaced Xisco Munoz after seven points from seven games, with the Italian losing three of his four matches so far – despite the other being an eye-catching 5-2 win at Everton.

As the Canaries search for the man who will succeed Daniel Farke, we’ve taken a look at teams that were in the bottom three when making the change.

There is little, for example, that City can learn from a big club like Spurs replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho in November 2019 and going from 14th place to finishing sixth under a new manager.

There have been other survival successes from teams who were just above the bottom three at the time of change in recent years as well, such as David Moyes succeeding Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham in December 2019 or Mark Hughes replacing Mauricio Pellegrino at Southampton in March 2018.

On the other hand, West Brom were 17th when they dismissed Tony Pulis in November 2017 but were bottom when Alan Pardew was sacked less than five months later, with a late upturn under Darren Moore not enough to avoid finishing bottom.

SHEFFIELD UNITED - FAILURE

After finishing ninth in their first season after promotion, things disintegrated for Chris Wilder and the Blades were bottom and 12 points from safety in March 2021 after six defeats in seven games. Under-23s boss Paul Heckingbottom managed three wins in 10 games but the campaign still ended in 20th place.

WEST BROM - FAILURE

The Baggies were 19th when Slaven Bilic was sacked with seven points from 13 games last season, despite a 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Sam Allardyce – who had inspired recoveries at Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton in the three previous seasons – managed four wins in 25 games as 19th place on 26 points confirmed relegation.

EVERTON – SUCCESS

Nine defeats in 15 games led to Marco Silva being sacked with the Toffees 18th after a 5-2 derby defeat at Liverpool in December 2019. Club legend Duncan Ferguson inspired a win and two draws before the experienced Carlo Ancelotti arrived and earned a final position of 12th place.

WATFORD – FAILURE

The notoriously trigger-happy Hornets owners moved quickly after one point and two goals in the opening four games of 2019-20, sitting bottom as Javi Gracia was replaced by the returning Quique Sanchez Flores. They were still bottom after one win in 10 games so Flores was replaced by Nigel Pearson.

Seven wins in 23 games was an upturn and Watford were 17th and three points clear of trouble but a 3-1 loss at West Ham saw the panic button pressed, ahead of games against Manchester City and Arsenal. Both were lost under club legend Hayden Mullins and the Hornets were relegated in 19th place.

FULHAM – FAILURE

Another chaotic season, with Claudio Ranieri replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in November 2018 after just five points from 12 matches. A very slight improvement to 19th saw Scott Parker appointed in the February and while there were three wins in 10 games, they all came after relegation had been confirmed, finishing 19th and 10 points from safety.

HUDDERSFIELD – FAILURE

The Terriers had finished 16th after promotion but nosedived in their second season and were bottom with 11 points from 22 games when David Wagner left the club by mutual consent in January 2019. Jan Siewert arrived but just one win in his first 13 games meant relegation in late March.

SOUTHAMPTON – SUCCESS

One win from 14 matches left the Saints 18th in December 2018 and Mark Hughes was sacked after a 2-2 home draw with Manchester United. Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived and eight wins from the remaining 24 games earned 16th place.

SEASON OF CHANGE

The 2017-18 campaign featured nine managerial changes from struggling clubs, the most memorable of which was Crystal Palace’s revival under Roy Hodgson after a horrendous start under Frank De Boer. West Ham (David Moyes), Leicester (Claude Puel) and Everton (Sam Allardyce) all pulled themselves clear of trouble as well.

The eventual bottom three tried to revive their fortunes but it proved unsuccessful for West Brom (Alan Pardew), Stoke (Paul Lambert) and Swansea (Carlos Carvalhal).

