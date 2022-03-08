Fearless Rowe ready to make impact after 'rough start' at City

Interview

Jon Rowe came on to claim an assist in City's 3-1 defeat to Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Jon Rowe admitted he had a “rough beginning” upon his elevation to the first team.

The 18-year-old, who has been one of the few bright spots in recent weeks, said his ’no-fear’ approach didn’t sit well with some members of the first team squad.

However, he feels they have now got to know his character and hopes to keep pushing on in challenging for a regular starting role.

“To be totally honest with you, I had a rough beginning because I came in with a mentality that I didn’t fear anybody,” said Rowe, who recently signed a new contract at Carrow Road that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

“I wasn’t scared to do anything or speak to anyone. I felt like some of the players took that as ‘he is challenging us now’, but once they got to know me and they saw what I could do, we gelled together and now it is all good.”

It is that fearless mentality that has endeared him to a City fanbase tired of a perceived inferiority complex in the Premier League.

Each time Rowe has been afforded minutes he has looked to make an impact and claimed his first assist on Saturday for Teemu Pukki’s consolation in the defeat to Brentford.

“If you doubt yourself then you will have no chance,” he told the Norwich City matchday programme. “When you believe in yourself and you play with no fear, that’s when you perform the best. You actually enjoy yourself; putting yourself up against better and more experienced players that have played against the best players in the world. That experience really improves you and gives you more of an incentive to set out to achieve what you actually want to achieve.”

Rowe instantly caught the eye of head coach Dean Smith upon his arrival in November. The former Aston Villa boss immediately promoted the youngster to the first team and he hasn’t looked out of place.

Rowe revealed the seeds of that progression were sown in the summer during a heart-to-heart conversation with head of football development, Steve Weaver.

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith believes Jon Rowe has a promising future with the Canaries - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I had a chat with Steve Weaver at the start of the season because I wasn’t really getting involved in goals,” he said. “I was trying to get on the ball and show my skills. We had a talk and he said: goals and assists is what is going to get you recognised along with your performances. So, I started to figure out how I could score more goals and create more chances.

“Basically, I had to be more in the final third and once I learnt that in training, I applied it on the pitch and put my performances, goals and assists together. And with time and patience it all paid off.”

Smith and assistant manager Craig Shakespeare have taken on Rowe’s development this season with the forward desperate to take his opportunity under the new coaching team.

“I feel like he (Smith) and the staff have been a real help to me,” he said. “I include Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) in that because he has been a big help with me, with little tips here and there on how to improve.

“It’s almost as if they are your friends, you can ask them anything and you are not afraid to say one thing and they will always give you an honest opinion, which I think is good.”

Rowe, who joined the Canaries as an Under-11s player after catching the eye for AFC Wembley, is likely to gain more action as he continues to make an impact each time he is called upon.

But he will always remember his City debut, inauspicious as it was for many fans, in the 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park at the end of 2021.

He said: “Just stepping out into a Premier League match alone is such a big thing, especially at my age. I think it is a big accomplishment, but when I am playing I don’t really think about it. It is only after, when I am speaking to my family and friends that I start to realise ‘wow, this is real life’.

“The Crystal Palace game was unreal. It was an unbelievable moment. Before I went on, I took a moment to appreciate all the fans clapping and cheering me on. It wasn’t the most amount of minutes, but just coming on to the pitch in front of all the people who were supporting me and the club was a really big thing.”