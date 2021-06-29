'Switching off' - City keeper aims to shake off Euros frustration

Published: 12:56 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM June 29, 2021

Tim Krul played a crucial role in Norwich City's title success in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City number one Tim Krul will focus on enjoying some family time ahead of pre-season, after his time at the European Championship with Holland proved a frustrating experience.

The 33-year-old recovered from a serious knee injury and reclaimed an international role after three excellent seasons with the Canaries.

That included starting six of his country's seven matches before the Euros, amid injury issues for Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen.

However, an Eredivisie renaissance from Ajax veteran Maarten Stekelenburg saw the 38-year-old get the nod when Cillessen was controversially left out of the squad after a positive Covid-19 test.

Despite winning the Championship title to seal a Premier League return, Krul remained on the bench as the Dutch qualified from their group with a 3-2 win over Ukraine, a 2-0 victory over Austria and a 3-0 success against North Macedonia which sealed top spot.

Frank De Boer's team choked in the last 16 though and lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday night, with Juventus defender Mathijs de Ligt sent off early in the second half - losing to a team who had finished third behind England and Croatia in Group D.

After finishing third at the 2014 World Cup, Holland had missed out on qualification for Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2018. Their return the big stage had initially been encouraging but hopes of a second European title were swiftly dashed.

"Big, big disappointment. We missed a massive opportunity with this squad to achieve something special," Canaries keeper Krul posted on Instagram.

"These opportunities don’t come often so it’s even more disappointing not to have had the chance to contribute more on the pitch.

"Now switching off for a couple of weeks and then full focus on setting new targets for the new season.

"Thanks for the continued support this season it’s been another memorable one."

The former Newcastle keeper can look forward to adding to his 193 Premier League appearances having signed a contract until 2024 during last season.

He has a new competitor for the gloves though, with Angus Gunn returning to his boyhood club from Southampton as he looks to get his career on track, with Northern Ireland veteran Michael McGovern also in the mix.

