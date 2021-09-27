City keeper 'can't wait' to prove doubters wrong

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2021

Canaries keeper Tim Krul guessed the wrong way as Andros Townsend converted a penalty for Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul is desperate to prove Norwich City's doubters wrong in the Premier League this season.

The Canaries number one realises that supporters are struggling to stomach hopeful words after the top-flight losing streak reached six games since promotion after a 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Krul is adamant that City will rally from their difficult and disjointed start to the campaign though.

“Winning games is where confidence is going to come from but we’re Premier League players and we need to deal with losses and negativity," said the Netherlands international.

“The crowd are behind us and the atmosphere, they’ve been there for us and they have to stick by us because I really do believe that we have the quality to turn it around and stay up.

“I can’t wait, in the next couple of months, to prove it.

“That’s when to judge us, when we’ve had a full run of fixtures, 20 games, because it has been a horrible start and that’s what we need.

“The belief is there in the squad but of course it’s hard to take when you lose another game.”

Krul was named Player of the Season at the end of the demoralising Premier League disintegration during 2019-20 and is convinced that Daniel Farke does have a better squad to choose from this season, despite the current struggles.

“We are more than determined to show everyone that we are (better) and the only way we are going to do that is winning or getting results," said the 33-year-old.

“We know from the inside that we have a better squad but we need to turn this horrible run that we’ve been on.

“When the fixture list came out, we knew it was going to be hard and that there was a chance we wouldn’t have many points but I believe this squad will pull us out of the rut we’re in, for sure.

“I do believe it and we need to believe it as a club, as fans. It’s normal to feel negative after six losses and I do feel it but I do see it day in, day out, that we have a better squad.

“I believe in the new players that have come in and the squad that the club has gone into. We’ve got some amazing players and talent coming in. We will turn it, for sure.”

