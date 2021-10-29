Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries keeper earns Scotland U21 recall

Published: 9:43 AM October 29, 2021
Updated: 10:07 AM October 29, 2021
Archie Mair played the second half. Picture: Ian Burt

Archie Mair in action for King's Lynn last season - Credit: Ian Burt

Archie Mair has been recalled to the Scotland Under-21 squad despite the Norwich City goalkeeper not making a first-team appearance so far this season.

The 20-year-old former Aberdeen trainee earned his first U21 cap in June when he played all of a 3-2 friendly win over Northern Ireland, having spent the majority of last season in the National League with King's Lynn Town.

Mair made 23 appearances for the Linnets but an injury brought a premature end to that loan. He did enough to earn a new City contract until 2024, with the option for a further year, but a wrist injury disrupted his start to the current campaign.

The youngster joined League One side Lincoln City on loan during the summer transfer window but wasn't able to join up with the Imps until September and has been on the bench for their last two games.

He is one of three keepers in Scott Gemmill's squad for a European U21 Championship qualifying double-header at Tannadice Park in Dundee, against Kazakhstan on Friday, November 12 and Belgium four days later.

Mair will be competing for the gloves with West Ham prospect Brian Kinnear and Manchester City academy hopeful Cieran Slicker. Former Norwich academy winger Glenn Middleton, now on loan at St Johnstone from Rangers, is also in the squad.

